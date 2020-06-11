Sierra Cruz carries her Black Lives Matter sign as she walks through the Plaza to protest during her lunch break Wednesday in Downtown Santa Fe.
spotlight
Feature photo
Protesting on the Plaza
- Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
Articles
- Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found
- Years of searching for the treasure hunter who would find the treasure
- Militias, other armed groups regularly feature at New Mexico protests
- SFPD officer-involved shooting under investigation
- Mayor: Man shot by Santa Fe police stabbed two people before officers opened fire
- Infection rate flattens as New Mexico reopens
- Farmington couple sue police over son's death
- Merchants want to close San Francisco Street to cars
- Family of man found dead last year in Jacona wants charges filed
- Support sought for Santa Fe firefighter who needs surgery
Images
Videos
Commented
- Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found (106)
- Retailers allowed to reopen, but masks a must (60)
- Gov. strikes back at GOP state senators urging lifting of health orders (59)
- Cowboys for Trump leader calls for Democratic leaders to be executed (58)
- Limited reopening prompts excitement, disappointment for Santa Fe businesses (43)
- ‘Dark money’ groups back U.S. House candidate in packed primary (41)
- SFPD officer-involved shooting under investigation (39)
- Hundreds gather for peaceful protest against police violence (37)
- Militias, other armed groups regularly feature at New Mexico protests (35)
- Merchants want to close San Francisco Street to cars (33)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.