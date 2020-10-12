What activists called a three-day "occupation" of the Santa Fe Plaza in observance of Indigenous Peoples Day culminated Monday afternoon with a crowd of protesters tearing down the controversial war monument.
Earlier in the day, as the rally began on the Plaza Community Stage, city of Santa Fe contract workers were constructing a barrier around the obelisk to protect it.
Protesters began to lie down on building materials, and police tried to forcefully remove them. Officers made several arrests, but after a crowd of demonstrators overwhelmed the area surrounding the obelisk, police left the Plaza.
Around 50 activists working with a rope and chains then pulled down the monument's top two sections.
Erected in 1866, the monument has been at the center of several demonstrations this year over a plaque on one side that says the obelisk is dedicated, in part, to “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.”
Decades ago, a man chiseled away the word "savage," and in late June, part of the plaque was broken off during an act of vandalism in which someone spray-painted words and phrases such as "racist" and "end the genocide" on the obelisk.
Mayor Alan Webber said ahead of a protest earlier in June, organized by Indigenous activists, that he intended to call for the monument's removal. In the end, however, a state-contracted crew was able to remove only the tip of the monument without damaging the structure. The attempt was made overnight.
Webber, who has not yet moved forward with any plan to remove the monument, drew pushback from other members of the community who objected to the initial effort being carried out in secret.
Many who objected to the obelisk's removal also said it's part of the city's heritage and was built in honor of Civil War Union soldiers.
The recent protest began Saturday, when several demonstrators chained themselves to the obelisk. They said they were prepared to stay overnight and "as long as it takes" for Webber to remove the monument.
The mayor could not be reached Saturday for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
Our feckless mayor, council, and police chief have effectively legitimized the illegitimate actions of a small group of small minded people. They willingly allowed a small group of misguided activists to destroy a city asset.....period! THAT is a criminal act and the refusal to stop it, or actively prosecute it, is a loud sign of the feckless cowardice of our city leaders.
Yes, they have ran away, tail between their legs, as they measure the polls!
What’s next?
Perhaps they will demand that there be no restaurants on the plaza, or perhaps no commerce at all?
As a visitor I can say with a clear mind that your Santa Fe tourism is NOT sacrosanct...as a native Chicagoan I would suggest you google the streets of Chicago today....they are desolate as Chicago has become the Gotham City of Batman lore!
Capital is extremely liquid, and people (read tourists) will find better uses of their,time and money if Santa Fe leaders continue to hide in their basements!
Given the attitudes of these groups, perhaps certain people will not be allowed on the plaza!
The shear idea that
My grandparents and great grandparents are probably rolling over in their graves because of these ******* tree hugging *********** hippies that have lived in our city for ten years, yet say it's theirs. Never felt more ashamed that I fought a war and fought for my country for these worthless, no job, pieces of ****. Make Santa Fe great again. Go back to the East Coast or wherever you morons came from. This is. OUR city.
Who let this happen they need to go
I might as well have written this blog post for Santa Fe.
If they wanted to disperse the crowd, tear gas does the trick.
Mayor Webber? crickets
Governor? crickets
Vandals and criminals. Really sad that we can allow this type of activity to occur in our community. I hope that those who were arrested are prosecuted.
This will improve race relations quite a bit.
Let us hear it for the brave officers and men of the SFPD who serve to protect their pensions.
Don't blame the officers for what must have been an order from higher up to stand down.
Dillon Mullan needs to be fired. If an anti-abortion "activist" blew up an abortion clinic, would he call that person an "activist"?
The plaque no longer said savages. To be offended by history and to begin a whitewashing history is mindless, it is meant to be learned from. Some people want to associate genocide with local Spanish people, but that is short sighted as the Spanish Military and the settlers were two separate groups. The settlers cooperated and lived peacefully side by side with the Pueblo people. The Spanish presence was a grounding force and a means of protection for the local tribes. Genocide was occurring a thousand years before the Spanish ever arrived here. Perpetuating hatred on one group or another serves what?
I was there this morning, and could not believe that they would choose today to take down the protections for the monument. They laid bare the offensive tablets. What did they expect?
I thought the same thing. If there was going to be vandalism, today would be the day. What was the Governing Body thinking?
Time to remove the Mayor!
We’re about to see what Webber and the DA are made of. If they’re serious they bring serious charges against those already arrested and set high bail. If those arrested want to help themselves, start cooperating with SFPD to identify those who destroyed government or other property. There’s plenty of video to build cases.
Webber got what he wanted, nothing will happen because Webber won’t let Padilla do anything it’s Portland all over again. The public should have beaten the snot out of someone destroying their tax paid property if the police won’t protect your property you have to.
... and then have them bailed out by the groups that are doing that for "peaceful protestors" in other cities? The fallacy is that the mayor, DA .... all the way to the governor would do any form of prosecution. Do you really believe they will? The left in this country has lost control of these groups and lack the spine to control them. These 'protestors' were useful tools for the summer, the left has let them believe they have power. The problem with that is once a group truly believes they have power, they usually do. The genie is out of the bottle, kids.
This is the result of frustration and pain. If all you see is thugs, you would have also hated the Boston Tea Party.
Hey, the Boston Tea Party presaged a shooting war. If that is what you want, just say so. Who needs democratic institutions when thugs rule by force?
And don't give me that cr*p about pain. Its all imaginary pain in a bunch of spoiled brats.
Sane and reasonable people see thugs. To see these thugs as equal to patriots at the Boston Tea Party is immature, egotistical and delusional.
TODAY was the day to take down the boards with Indigenous people's comments?? Allegedly to erect a 20' barrier [what the cop told us]?
Seriously??
Sane and reasonable people see thugs. To compare these thugs to the patriots at the Boston Tea Party is immature, egotistic and delusional.
Thugs rule in democrat controlled cities. No arrests and prosecutions will happen. Expect more chaos.
Vote Trump or suffer the consequences.
So the Mayor decided to let vandals do the dirty work he couldn't complete. Called off the cops and let liberal terrorism take control.
That’s exactly what happened. The bullies won.
Not terrorists.
How about vandals, thugs, criminals? Destroying public property. I've seen several videos of this insane act. Honestly didn't see any American Indians.
This is out of control. I am, sad to say, embarrassed to say I live here or pay taxes to support this city.
These are not protestors--they are vandals who have willfully destroyed an obelisk that has defined the plaza for over 150 years. Why did the police not leave someone there? What is Webber's part in all of this? Did these protesters have a permit? I hope the city will prosecute for damages.
All of the little darlings look white. Isn't this what the woke refer to as cultural appropriation.
The are peaceful protesters, exactly like in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, etc..
As long as there is no punishment, this will continue. Anybody can be offended by anyone and let the mob rule. Single political part towns are the easiest fruit to pick, because they are seen as spineless and cowing. Funny how it is all acceptable until it hits your own backyard. You reap what you sow.
As far as the police leaving the plaza, good for them and their safety. Take a risk at enforcing the law and you risk your career? For a community that has spit on the whole concept of policing? No thanks
Congratulations, you are now a third world 💩hole.
Lawless criminals, and the police did nothing, welcome to anarchy and mob rule Santa Fe.
Scum, and the police did nothing, welcome to anarchy and mob rule Santa Fe.
Agree. Time for a peaceful tax protest.
I imagine the police were given orders of some sort, Michael.
You mean the weak as water supposed mayor? He couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat.
I think you are right Khal. But as any sane person knows, if you are "afraid" or reluctant to risk injury of the police or anarchists, you are endorsing mob rule, and they will do what they want to anyone and anything. It makes things worse, and perpetuates the criminal acts. Police sometimes have to hurt people to keep order, it has to start someplace, sometime, why not now?
