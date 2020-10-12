What began Saturday as a three-day “occupation” of the Santa Fe Plaza by Native activists and their supporters culminated on Indigenous Peoples Day with protesters toppling a controversial war monument.
About 50 people used a rope and chains to bring the obelisk down.
Santa Fe police officers monitoring the scene Monday made at least two arrests following earlier incidents but left before the obelisk’s collapse as protesters swarmed around it.
Late Monday, the city announced Dylan Wrobel, 27, had been arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer and resisting an officer. Also arrested was Sean Sunderland, 24, on suspicion of resisting an officer and criminal trespass.
“I think they did the right thing by leaving,” said Jim Trujillo, 59, a Native American who brought a hand drum to the rally. “I respected that the cops retreated because the situation was spiraling.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber didn’t address the lack of police presence during a statement Monday evening broadcast live on Facebook, in which he condemned the destruction. In the late Monday news release, the city said two officers were attacked — six were on the Plaza at the time — and police made the decision to exit, then move forward to redeploy in the Plaza area.
But one city councilor criticized the decision to have officers leave the Plaza during the chaotic event.
“That was a failure on the city’s part,” Councilor Renee Villarreal said.
Capt. Matthew Champlin declined to comment on the decision.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez and Chief Andrew Padilla did not return phone calls seeking comment. Padilla also declined to be interviewed Sunday night about the three-day demonstration.
Erected in 1866, the Plaza centerpiece, sometimes called the Soldiers Monument and constructed to honor to Civil War Union soldiers, has spurred several demonstrations in Santa Fe this year amid a nationwide call for racial justice.
Native activists and other protesters have long objected to a plaque on one side that said the obelisk was dedicated, in part, to “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians.”
The plaque has sustained damage. Decades ago, a man chiseled away the word “savage,” and in late June, part of the plaque was broken off during an act of vandalism.
Webber said just before a planned protest earlier in June that the monument’s removal from the public park was “long overdue.” Following a failed attempt by a state-contracted crew to take down the structure overnight on the eve of the protest, however, Webber had not moved forward to remove it.
Four months later, just before the holiday known as Indigenous Peoples Day in Santa Fe, across New Mexico and in a growing number of U.S. cities and states, Webber released a statement continuing to call for a community conversation about the obelisk’s future.
He said he did not believe he had the unilateral authority to remove it.
After two days of peaceful protests, activists took the matter into their own hands.
The three-day Plaza occupation began Saturday afternoon. Activists, who said the event was loosely organized by several groups, set up signs around the obelisk. Some said they would stay until Webber removed the obelisk. Two protesters used bike locks to chain themselves to its base.
Webber and about 20 police officers and firefighters negotiated a deal with protesters allowing them to camp at the base of the obelisk. On Sunday, police persuaded them to leave for the night.
As another rally got underway around noon Monday on the Plaza Community Stage, a crew contracted by the city started constructing an extended barrier around the obelisk. Drumbeats in celebration of the holiday were drowned out by the sounds of drills and hammers.
The bottom of the structure already was encased in plywood after vandals struck earlier this year. The new barrier was intended to keep people from sitting on top of the monument’s base. Some protesters began to lie down on building materials to disrupt construction, prompting Santa Fe police to try to forcefully remove people. This drew more demonstrators to obstruct the construction crew and tear down a metal barrier around the obelisk.
In the chaos, officers handcuffed one protester. A swarm of others surrounded them and shouted, “Let him go,” which the officers did.
A few yards away, an officer tackled a woman.
Another officer yelled, “Don’t touch my gun,” in the middle of the crowd.
Police then left the area, clearing the way for protesters to tear down the monument. Pulling in unison on a rope, they brought down the top two sections.
The small crowd on the Plaza erupted in cheers.
“It was a really emotional moment for me. For all that it represents, this type of monument shouldn’t exist,” Cipriana Jurado, 53, an Indigenous woman from Chihuahua, Mexico, said in Spanish.
“There is so much to celebrate here and in Latin America that existed before European culture,” she added.
But not everyone was in favor of removing the obelisk. Webber drew pushback this summer when he ordered the removal of a statue of Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park and vowed he also would remove the Plaza obelisk and a second downtown obelisk built in honor of frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson, who led military campaigns against Native people.
Webber also said he would create a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, composed of a broad cross section of people from Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, to study the issue and make decisions on what to do about controversial public art and monuments.
No such commission has been formed. Last month, the mayor said in a statement there have been “numerous discussions and conversations.” But he declined to participate in an interview on the issue.
There have been questions about who owns the monument and whether the city had the authority to take it down. During an emergency City Council meeting Monday evening, Assistant City Attorney Marcos Martinez said, “It’s most likely that the city owns the obelisk.”
“The mayor shouldn’t have stalled,” said Trujillo, the rally-goer. “It’s tough to be a leader, but you have to act.
“At any other time, maybe that would have worked and this would have fizzled,” he added, “but we’re all stuck at home and on the freaking edge and sort of just tired of stuff like this.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(71) comments
Good riddance. It was a blight on the plaza.
In the East and the South people tear down monuments to the Confederacy. Here in “City Different,”a mob of activists torn down a monument to the defeat of the Confederacy. The obelisk has four sides. One side reads: “To The Heroes Of The Federal Army Who Fell At The Battle Of Valverde Fought With The Rebels February 21, 1862.” A second reads: "To The Heroes Of The Federal Army Who Fell At The Battles Of Canon Del Apache And Pigeons Rancho (La Glorieta) Fought With The Rebels March 28, 1862 And To Those Who Fell At The Battle Fought With The Rebels At Perilta April 15, 1862.” A third reads: “Erected By The People Of New Mexico Through Their Legislatures Of 1866 - 7 - 8. MAY THE UNION BE PERPETUAL.” These three sides were all commemorations of the defeat of the Confederate invasion of New Mexico aimed at making New Mexico, Arizona, and southern Colorado into Confederate slave territories. The fourth side, the back side facing away from the Santa Fe Governor’s Palace reads: "To The Heroes Who Have Fallen In Various Battles With Savage Indians In The Territory Of New Mexico. “Savage” was later chiseled out.
The obelisk on three sides is an American Civil War monument commemorating the victory of the Union and the defeat of the Confederacy. No doubt tearing down a monument to the defeat of the Confederate attempt to make New Mexico a Confederate slave territory will warm the hearts of Neo-Confederates nostalgic for the “Lost Cause.”
Thank you Mr. Haynes.
Hopefully, President Trump will send in the Feds.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1369
18 U.S. Code § 1369. Destruction of veterans’ memorials
25 years ago, as a teenager, the police would not tolerate us high-school kids hanging out on the Plaza. We spent money at Haagen Dasz and Woolworth's, we didn’t loiter. Our only offense was, allegedly, disrupting tourism.
Today, there are panhandlers and vandals.
Things have not changed for the better.
So much tone policing and white fragility going on here! I love this news, made my week that Indigenous People's Day was celebrated in this way. Remarkable.
These "social justice warriors" are having a lot of fun on the plaza aren't they?
Since you say that you love the news, Kate, it's a waste of time to try to reason with you or your like-minded friends. Those who should be confronted and held accountable are the people who are elected to keep the city and it's citizens protected and safe from this kind of aggressive lawlessness. And we need to support the police when they are trying to do their job, unless we want continual chaos.
Talk about savages.
The obelisk is a symbol, yet it is not the issue. It is the text that offended, not the obelisk. Yet people focused on the object, and chained it in a brutal fashion, subjecting a 153-year sign of civilization to hysterical mob rule. Do the people find the Cross of the Martyrs offensive? Shall we tear down the Cathedral? We closed the College of Santa Fe, a real campus. If we were focused on school, would the obelisk be such an issue? The obelisk was a sign of a township, people unified, a lasting commitment. Today, we are left with systemic racism, economic injustice, and education disparity. Yet it is not the obelisk that holds the responsibility, nor will its removal bring a result. Instead we have blocked a discussion, silenced our university, hid from one another, and we have missed an opportunity to join together as a community to consider the value of historic preservation. There is a law suit about our obelisk, and I welcome one of our fine citizens to report upon it.
My wife asked me why I was so angry. Its not so much about the obelisk but about the lack of process. Letting mob rule overtake democratic conventions. Anyone for 1920's Weimar Republic?
Meanwhile, as my wife said, she is disgusted with these turkeys. Tearing down the obelisk will not solve any real problems. At 65 and with a bad back, she packs food at the Food Depot for 4,000 meals a week. People are out of work, out of resources, and socially isolated. Meanwhile, this self-appointed gang of thugs think they have solved a social issue by tearing down a monument. I suspect this monument never went hungry and never was out of a job.
The stupidity is what makes me shake my head. Yep, as I mentioned in my blog post, historical symbols are loaded up with controversy. So is the act of tearing them down as a gang of ignorant hoodums.
[thumbup][thumbup]
You can replace the Truth and Reconciliation Committee with a Disgust and Anger Committee. The SFPD should have been empowered to disperse this crowd of thugs and vandals.
Well said. Thank you!
Don't you wish webber and grishy were on the ballot 3 weeks from now? They'd be toast. But there are lots of dems just like them who are. Let's start putting an end to the socialism experiment going on throughout the country.
👍🏼
Sad, weak socialist individuals attempting to erase history, communisim at it best. Sadhguru said it best "Socialism is wimpy communism. When you don't have the courage to become a communist, you become a socialist".
Portland mayor, Portland anarchy!
I repost because something went wrong with the transmission....
“Our feckless mayor, council, and police chief have effectively legitimized the illegitimate actions of a small group of small minded people.
They willingly allowed a small group of misguided activists to destroy a city asset.....period! THAT is a criminal act and the refusal to stop it, or actively prosecute it, is a loud sign of the feckless cowardice of our city leaders.
Yes, they have ran away, tail between their legs, as they measure the polls! What’s next? Perhaps they will demand that there be no restaurants on the plaza, or perhaps no commerce at all? Given the attitudes of these groups, perhaps certain people will not be allowed on the plaza!
As a visitor I can say with a clear mind that your Santa Fe tourism is NOT sacrosanct...as a native Chicagoan I would suggest you google the streets of Chicago today....they are desolate as Chicago has become the Gotham City of Batman lore!
Capital is extremely liquid, and people (read tourists) will find better uses of their,time and money if Santa Fe leaders continue to hide in their basements! “
—— Bob
[thumbup][thumbup] Advising all out of area friends and relatives to stop coming to Santa Fe, the city is in a state of anarchy and chaos, you are not safe here!
Our feckless mayor, council, and police chief have effectively legitimized the illegitimate actions of a small group of small minded people. They willingly allowed a small group of misguided activists to destroy a city asset.....period! THAT is a criminal act and the refusal to stop it, or actively prosecute it, is a loud sign of the feckless cowardice of our city leaders.
Yes, they have ran away, tail between their legs, as they measure the polls!
What’s next?
Perhaps they will demand that there be no restaurants on the plaza, or perhaps no commerce at all?
As a visitor I can say with a clear mind that your Santa Fe tourism is NOT sacrosanct...as a native Chicagoan I would suggest you google the streets of Chicago today....they are desolate as Chicago has become the Gotham City of Batman lore!
Capital is extremely liquid, and people (read tourists) will find better uses of their,time and money if Santa Fe leaders continue to hide in their basements!
—— Bob
Given the attitudes of these groups, perhaps certain people will not be allowed on the plaza!
The shear idea that
My grandparents and great grandparents are probably rolling over in their graves because of these ******* tree hugging *********** hippies that have lived in our city for ten years, yet say it's theirs. Never felt more ashamed that I fought a war and fought for my country for these worthless, no job, pieces of ****. Make Santa Fe great again. Go back to the East Coast or wherever you morons came from. This is. OUR city.
Who let this happen they need to go
They took DeVargas with very little resistance from the local Hispanics, as they say give them an inch they will take a mile. It will end when hard working tax payers show up at the Mayors office requesting his removal, where’s Zoro when you need him.
I might as well have written this blog post for Santa Fe.
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
War and Other Historical Memorials Aren't Created Equal
https://northmesamutts.blogspot.com/2017/08/war-memorials-arent-created-equal.html
If they wanted to disperse the crowd, tear gas does the trick.
Mayor Webber? crickets
Governor? crickets
Vandals and criminals. Really sad that we can allow this type of activity to occur in our community. I hope that those who were arrested are prosecuted.
This will improve race relations quite a bit.
Let us hear it for the brave officers and men of the SFPD who serve to protect their pensions.
Don't blame the officers for what must have been an order from higher up to stand down.
Dillon Mullan needs to be fired. If an anti-abortion "activist" blew up an abortion clinic, would he call that person an "activist"?
The plaque no longer said savages. To be offended by history and to begin a whitewashing history is mindless, it is meant to be learned from. Some people want to associate genocide with local Spanish people, but that is short sighted as the Spanish Military and the settlers were two separate groups. The settlers cooperated and lived peacefully side by side with the Pueblo people. The Spanish presence was a grounding force and a means of protection for the local tribes. Genocide was occurring a thousand years before the Spanish ever arrived here. Perpetuating hatred on one group or another serves what?
I was there this morning, and could not believe that they would choose today to take down the protections for the monument. They laid bare the offensive tablets. What did they expect?
I thought the same thing. If there was going to be vandalism, today would be the day. What was the Governing Body thinking?
Time to remove the Mayor!
👍
Agree. Webber is pretty worthless... in this matter and many others. This is inexcusable!
We’re about to see what Webber and the DA are made of. If they’re serious they bring serious charges against those already arrested and set high bail. If those arrested want to help themselves, start cooperating with SFPD to identify those who destroyed government or other property. There’s plenty of video to build cases.
Webber got what he wanted, nothing will happen because Webber won’t let Padilla do anything it’s Portland all over again. The public should have beaten the snot out of someone destroying their tax paid property if the police won’t protect your property you have to.
[thumbup][thumbup]
... and then have them bailed out by the groups that are doing that for "peaceful protestors" in other cities? The fallacy is that the mayor, DA .... all the way to the governor would do any form of prosecution. Do you really believe they will? The left in this country has lost control of these groups and lack the spine to control them. These 'protestors' were useful tools for the summer, the left has let them believe they have power. The problem with that is once a group truly believes they have power, they usually do. The genie is out of the bottle, kids.
This is the result of frustration and pain. If all you see is thugs, you would have also hated the Boston Tea Party.
Hey, the Boston Tea Party presaged a shooting war. If that is what you want, just say so. Who needs democratic institutions when thugs rule by force?
And don't give me that cr*p about pain. Its all imaginary pain in a bunch of spoiled brats.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Sane and reasonable people see thugs. To see these thugs as equal to patriots at the Boston Tea Party is immature, egotistical and delusional.
TODAY was the day to take down the boards with Indigenous people's comments?? Allegedly to erect a 20' barrier [what the cop told us]?
Seriously??
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Sane and reasonable people see thugs. To compare these thugs to the patriots at the Boston Tea Party is immature, egotistic and delusional.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
That is a ridiculous position.
Thugs rule in democrat controlled cities. No arrests and prosecutions will happen. Expect more chaos.
Vote Trump or suffer the consequences.
So the Mayor decided to let vandals do the dirty work he couldn't complete. Called off the cops and let liberal terrorism take control.
That’s exactly what happened. The bullies won.
Not terrorists.
How about vandals, thugs, criminals? Destroying public property. I've seen several videos of this insane act. Honestly didn't see any American Indians.
[thumbup]
This is out of control. I am, sad to say, embarrassed to say I live here or pay taxes to support this city.
These are not protestors--they are vandals who have willfully destroyed an obelisk that has defined the plaza for over 150 years. Why did the police not leave someone there? What is Webber's part in all of this? Did these protesters have a permit? I hope the city will prosecute for damages.
All of the little darlings look white. Isn't this what the woke refer to as cultural appropriation.
The are peaceful protesters, exactly like in Seattle, Portland, Chicago, etc..
As long as there is no punishment, this will continue. Anybody can be offended by anyone and let the mob rule. Single political part towns are the easiest fruit to pick, because they are seen as spineless and cowing. Funny how it is all acceptable until it hits your own backyard. You reap what you sow.
As far as the police leaving the plaza, good for them and their safety. Take a risk at enforcing the law and you risk your career? For a community that has spit on the whole concept of policing? No thanks
[thumbup]
Congratulations, you are now a third world 💩hole.
Lawless criminals, and the police did nothing, welcome to anarchy and mob rule Santa Fe.
Apparently “To Protect and Serve” only applies until you’re out numbered. What a farce!
Scum, and the police did nothing, welcome to anarchy and mob rule Santa Fe.
Agree. Time for a peaceful tax protest.
I imagine the police were given orders of some sort, Michael.
You mean the weak as water supposed mayor? He couldn't hit water if he fell out of a boat.
I think you are right Khal. But as any sane person knows, if you are "afraid" or reluctant to risk injury of the police or anarchists, you are endorsing mob rule, and they will do what they want to anyone and anything. It makes things worse, and perpetuates the criminal acts. Police sometimes have to hurt people to keep order, it has to start someplace, sometime, why not now?
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.