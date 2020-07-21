Drivers passing through one of Santa Fe's busiest intersections Tuesday were urged to call the governor in the name of Clifton White, a community organizer arrested by Albuquerque police in early June on suspicion of parole violations.
White, who is being held at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas, was convicted of several felony counts nearly 17 years ago. His supporters believe he was targeted by officers in recent weeks because of his involvement in organizing a Black Lives Matter protest in Albuquerque.
Overnight, activists in Santa Fe stretched banners reading "Free Clifton White" over railroad crossing signs at St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road. The signs provided a phone number for the Governor's Office.
The city of Santa removed the banners around 9 a.m., but volunteers held signs bearing the same message throughout the day and into the evening.
"It's about visibility. When you're sitting in your car is the perfect time to pick up your phone and call the governor," said Amy Christian, an artist who participated in the demonstration. "Hopefully we can flood her with calls."
Christian said Fight for our Lives, an Albuquerque-based student group, had asked people across New Mexico to take to overpasses, freeways and bridges Tuesday with "Free Clifton White" banners.
Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said her office received about a dozen calls by Tuesday afternoon from people requesting White's release.
Selinda Guerrero, White's wife, said his arrest at a shopping center June 1 was tied to a Black Lives Matter protest in Albuquerque a few days earlier.
On May 28, the night of the protest, Guerrero said, she and White came across police "attacking young people" and White decided to drive another protester's car away from the area. She said police followed White and stopped the vehicle. White was arrested but released that night.
The vehicle's owner declined to press charges, she said, but her husband was arrested again a few days later and accused of violating the terms of his parole.
Guerrero said that in a phone conversation with her husband, he read her a document alleging he had 16 violations, such as disregarding a curfew, entering a liquor store and missing a counseling appointment.
White has a New Mexico Parole Board hearing scheduled Wednesday, she said.
According to court records, White pleaded guilty in December 2003 to a half-dozen felony counts, including armed robbery. His parole term stems from that case, Guerrero said, adding, "Clifton is being retaliated against for his role in the community."
She noted he works with a group that has provided aid to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Her husband's supporters are hoping the governor will use her executive authority to help him, Guerrero said. "She could free him with the wave of her pen."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.