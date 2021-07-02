063021Feature_1.JPG

From left, Mikai Bacon, 12, and his friend Sawyer Mueller, 13, use a metal detector Tuesday as they look for treasure along the Santa Fe River at Alto Park.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Local youth look for treasure along the Santa Fe River with a metal detector at Alto Park.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.