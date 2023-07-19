ALBUQUERQUE — The battle to prove the guilt or innocence of a former University of New Mexico athletics director in an embezzlement trial is one step closer to being in the jury’s hands.

The state rested its case Wednesday evening in the trial of Paul Krebs, accused of felony embezzlement in a controversial golfing fundraiser to Scotland in 2015. The trip eventually forced Krebs, 66, to step down amid allegations he used public funds to cover approximately $38,000 in losses.

The case transitions to Krebs’ defense Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear whether defense attorney Paul Kennedy intended to call any witnesses, including his client, before closing arguments in front of 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos.

Recommended for you