Former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs speaks to his wife, Marjori, on Wednesday, the third day of his embezzlement trial in Albuquerque. The prosecution rested its case against the former athletics department administrator accused of using public funds to cover $38,000 in losses for a trip. It’s unclear if Krebs will take the stand when the case transitions to his defense Thursday.
David Harris, the former CFO for the University of New Mexico, answers questions Wednesday regarding former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs during Krebs' embezzlement trial in Albuquerque. Harris said the trip, which led to the alleged cover-up, raised some red flags. "Our concern all along was that we didn't think that the athletic department budget was the appropriate vehicle to underwrite this trip," Harris said.
{p class=”p1”}Former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs looks back at the audience Wednesday, the third day of his{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}embezzlement trial in Albuquerque. The trial has been attended by a large group of Lobos boosters and Krebs’ family and friends.{/p}
Victor Griego, the University of New Mexico’s internal auditor, answers questions during the trial of former UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs on Wednesday in Albuquerque. Griego said a damning report by KRQE-TV in 2017 on Krebs’ handling of losses from a trip prompted his extensive audit of the athletics department that took approximately 10 months and revealed a clear violation of policy.
ALBUQUERQUE — The battle to prove the guilt or innocence of a former University of New Mexico athletics director in an embezzlement trial is one step closer to being in the jury’s hands.
The state rested its case Wednesday evening in the trial of Paul Krebs, accused of felony embezzlement in a controversial golfing fundraiser to Scotland in 2015. The trip eventually forced Krebs, 66, to step down amid allegations he used public funds to cover approximately $38,000 in losses.
The case transitions to Krebs’ defense Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear whether defense attorney Paul Kennedy intended to call any witnesses, including his client, before closing arguments in front of 2nd Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos.
The trial, which has been attended by a large group of Lobos boosters and Krebs’ family and friends, is slated to run through Friday. Krebs faces more than a decade in jail and a five-figure fine if found guilty on the two counts he faces.
Kennedy has argued the state needed to prove Krebs took the university’s money and converted it for his own personal use. The state countered a violation of UNM policy constitutes breaking the law and Krebs clearly demonstrated that by quietly moving funds around to cover losses from the Scotland trip.
Leos rejected Kennedy’s attempt to have the case thrown out Thursday, saying she would send it to the jury.
“The purpose here, I think the jury can infer,” she said. “We have a trip that certainly was legitimate. There’s no question that the trip that Mr. Krebs was organizing was for the benefit of UNM. There’s no question that his intention in setting up this trip was to benefit UNM athletics.”
Leos used a word former UNM president Robert Frank employed in testimony earlier Wednesday when asked by assistant Attorney General’s Office prosecutor Andrew Coffing about the trip.
Frank called it, “audacious.”
“The definition is it’s a risky undertaking,” Leos said. “It’s bold; it’s risky.”
Frank was UNM’s president from 2012-17 and he acknowledged during testimony he strongly considered going on the Scotland trip in an attempt to cozy up to prominent boosters Turner and Margaret Branch. The Albuquerque attorneys had committed to purchase eight of the 24 packages at a cost of more than $65,000 and had plans to donate more to the school. But Turner Branch fell ill and died before he completed the transaction.
Branch’s death was enough to keep Frank home, and it was certainly enough for Krebs and the Lobo Club, UNM athletics’ fundraising arm, to have problems with filling out the travel party. When asked about his thoughts on the trip, Frank admitted it was a gamble but one possibly worth taking a chance on.
“To my memory we had never done anything like that at UNM,” Frank said. “It was a big undertaking. It could have been very successful.”
Frank and others testified favorably about Krebs and his intentions, with UNM Foundation Vice President Larry Ryan describing Krebs as a man with deep pockets and a willingness to share with the school.
“Over the period of time he was the athletic director, he and his wife [Marjori Krebs] were very generous in terms of giving,” Ryan said. “As far as that position, he was the most generous athletic director we’ve had.”
Former UNM chief financial officer David Harris said he is as familiar with UNM’s internal policy as anyone on campus, and the Scotland trip did raise some red flags.
“Our concern all along was that we didn’t think that the athletic department budget was the appropriate vehicle to underwrite this trip,” Harris said. “We thought it should come from a [UNM] Foundation account. I think the policy supports that position.”
Harris did discuss how Krebs handled the scrutiny he and his department were under once the trip’s losses became front-page news. He said Krebs, “came forward voluntarily and honorably and said, ‘I don’t want to cause problems for the university and it’s better if I leave.’ ”
Krebs’s exit came with the windfall contract buyout that often accompanies messy departures from the UNM athletics department.
“I think it’s well known in Albuquerque, it’s been published frequently, that when the university terminates contracts of employees, we usually pay them off for them to leave,” Harris said. “This was unique in the sense that somebody said, ‘I don’t want any money, I just want this over with.’ ”
Kennedy spent considerable time Wednesday trying to poke holes in the testimony offered by UNM internal auditor Victor Griego. On the stand for well over an hour, Griego said his extensive audit of the athletics department took approximately 10 months and revealed a clear violation of policy.
Griego said his investigation was sparked entirely by a damning report by KRQE-TV in 2017 that brought the Scotland trip into public view.
Testimony suggested Krebs took action to cover those funds and quell public scrutiny in the spring of 2017 by making an anonymous donation of $25,000 to cover the cost of three vacated trip packages he gifted to a trio of boosters. Griego’s audit also revealed the $13,600 payment Krebs funneled from an athletic department fund into the Lobo Club to balance the organization’s books and eliminate its losses.
That $13,600 has never been recovered, Coffing said.