State prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to keep in custody pending trial a man accused of messaging and trying to meet a person he thought was an underage girl.

Joseph Vukosovich, 51, of Albuquerque, was arrested Tuesday at the Coronado Condominiums in Santa Fe following a monthslong undercover operation in which a Santa Fe police detective posed as a 12-year-old girl who exchanged messages with Vukosovich beginning in January.

The defendant is accused of driving to the apartment complex to meet the girl. According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, Vukosovich sent investigators graphic descriptions of sex acts he wanted to perform, requested nude and semi-nude photos from the girl and sent obscene pictures of himself.