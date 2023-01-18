Prosecutors plan to announce Thursday morning whether they will file criminal charges against anyone connected to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set near Santa Fe in October 2021.

Many people tied to the case have said they believe the gunshot from actor Alec Baldwin's prop revolver discharged — killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza — in what appears to have been a tragic but preventable accident, one likely caused by live rounds mistakenly mixed with dummy ammunition. Still, questions linger on whether the incident is grounds for criminal charges as well as civil complaints.

A message circulated Wednesday said First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce in a statement Thursday their decision on whether to file charges and, if so, who will face what specific criminal counts.

