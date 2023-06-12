Special prosecutors who dismissed criminal charges in April against actor and producer Alec Baldwin in connection with the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins say in a new court filing they’ll decide in the next 60 days whether he will be charged again.
Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dismissed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against the actor “without prejudice,” writing in a document “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis.”
A source close to the investigation told news outlets at the time the new evidence centered on the revolver that discharged a live round while Baldwin was holding it — striking Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in a church building on the Rust film set south of Santa Fe. The weapon at some point had been fitted with a new hammer, calling into question previous conclusions from the FBI crime lab it could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.
The gun has since been sent to “the state’s independent expert” for further testing,” prosecutors wrote. “If it is determined that the gun did not malfunction, charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed.”
The statement is included in a 22-page motion Morrissey and Lewis filed Friday in a case against the Rust production’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who faces a fourth-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter. She is now the only person still facing a criminal charge in Hutchins’ high-profile death.
The filing is a response to a motion Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys filed last month, asking the court to dismiss the charges against her. They argued her case had been tainted by “constitutional and ethical violations” on the part of prosecutors.
Morrissey and Lewis address the arguments by attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion and ask the court to reject their motion seeking dismissal.
The special prosecutors also filed an amended criminal complaint last week for Gutierrez-Reed. Their motion says the new version nullifies arguments by her attorneys that the original charging documents weren’t valid because they’d been signed by District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies before a judge ruled she could not prosecute the case alongside a special prosecutor.
At the time, state Rep. Andrea Reeb, a former district attorney, was serving as the special prosecutor. Reeb left the case in mid-March amid legal challenges by Baldwin’s defense team due to her seat in the Legislature.
“The steps taken by the current special prosecutors demonstrate they are acting independently and are not bound by prior prosecutorial decisions,” the motion says.
Reeb’s personal political agenda played no part in the case, the special prosecutors wrote, arguing her involvement in the case was not announced until after the primary election in her race had occurred.
The motion also addresses Gutierrez-Reed’s argument her case should be thrown out in part because of statements the District Attorney’s Office made to news media in the days after the shooting.
The motion notes her own attorneys “granted multiple television interviews” and provided numerous statements to the press.
Neither Bowles or Bullion could be reached for comment late Monday.
The motion says Gutierrez-Reed “has previously been sued … for providing the keys to her motorcycle to an intoxicated person who was predictably involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in someone’s death.”
Witnesses in the Rust case will testify Gutierrez-Reed was “drinking heavily and smoking marijuana in the evenings during the shooting of Rust,” the motion says, adding it’s “likely … [she] was hung over when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor.”
While it remains unclear how live rounds made it onto the set and into Baldwin’s gun the day of the shooting, the motion says, “the current prosecutorial team is making a herculean effort” to determine who brought the live rounds onto the set.
“There is some evidence to support the theory that [Gutierrez-Reed] herself may be responsible … and if this theory is confirmed additional criminal charges may follow,” the motion says.
A preliminary hearing, in which a judge will determine whether probable cause exists for Gutierrez-Reed’s charge to move forward, is expected to take place in August.