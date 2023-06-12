Special prosecutors who dismissed criminal charges in April against actor and producer Alec Baldwin in connection with the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins say in a new court filing they’ll decide in the next 60 days whether he will be charged again.

Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis dismissed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against the actor “without prejudice,” writing in a document “new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis.”

A source close to the investigation told news outlets at the time the new evidence centered on the revolver that discharged a live round while Baldwin was holding it — striking Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in a church building on the Rust film set south of Santa Fe. The weapon at some point had been fitted with a new hammer, calling into question previous conclusions from the FBI crime lab it could not have fired without the trigger being pulled.

