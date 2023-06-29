Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — who was in charge of guns and ammunition on the Rust movie set — "transferred a small bag of cocaine" to someone after being interviewed by police following the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyana Hutchins in 2021, according to a new prosecution filing in the case. 

The state's motion to keep a witness's identity secret provides the basis for a charge of tampering with evidence that special prosecutors filed against Gutierrez-Reed last week.

"The circumstances of the transfer of evidence strongly support the charge that the defendant transferred the cocaine to avoid prosecution and prevent law enforcement from obtaining highly inculpatory evidence directly related to the defendant's handling of the firearm and the circumstances of the fatal shooting," special prosecutor Kari Morrissey wrote in the motion filed Thursday. 

Recommended for you