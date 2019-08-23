State prosecutors said Friday they intend to offer a plea deal to Jordan Nuñez, charged in the 2017 beating death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, even as they seek seven new charges against him.
“There has not been a formal plea offer, we are getting there,” Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett said at a pre-trial conference in the case Friday morning. “We did issue the defendant with new target notices … and will present new charges to the grand jury in the near future.”
Nuñez attorney Mark Earnest asked state District Judge Matthew Wilson to set an emergency hearing before the grand jury is convened to consider evidence he would like the state to present on his client’s behalf.
Police found Valencia’s body in January 2018, crammed inside a plastic tub and buried in a shallow grave alongside a state road near his home in Nambé.
Nuñez initially was portrayed by prosecutors as being coerced and intimidated by his father, Thomas Wayne Ferguson, into helping beat and bury the boy.
But after Ferguson’s suicide in the Santa Fe County jail in April 2018, prosecutors shifted their focus to Nuñez, claiming he may have dealt the final blow that ended Jeremiah’s life.
Nuñez, 21 is already charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence and conspiracy.
His case is scheduled to go to trial in November.