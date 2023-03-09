Status conference

A screenshot of a virtual status conference held Thursday in the prosecution of film star Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

 New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts

One of Alec Baldwin's attorneys said during a hearing Thursday that the gun the actor was holding during a fatal October 2021 incident on the ill-fated set of Rust has been destroyed by the state of New Mexico.

However, a Rust prosecution spokeswoman responded this isn't true and that the gun "is in evidence and is available for the defense to review."

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are both being charged with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the production of the movie Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe County. Baldwin was holding the gun which killed Hutchins but has claimed he did not pull the trigger.