TAOS — State prosecutors want jurors to visit a home in the tiny community of Talpa where a woman’s body was found emerging from a bathroom window with a gunshot wound to the head.

At a hearing Tuesday in the first-degree murder case against Jeremiah Rael, prosecutor Cosme Ripol argued a jury might not be able to visualize the scene of Brandi Davis’ death based on photos and video alone.

“The state believes that the jury can benefit as the state benefited by actually going to the home, getting oriented with the home, looking through the [bathroom] window,” Ripol said.

