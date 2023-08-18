TAOS — State prosecutors want jurors to visit a home in the tiny community of Talpa where a woman’s body was found emerging from a bathroom window with a gunshot wound to the head.
At a hearing Tuesday in the first-degree murder case against Jeremiah Rael, prosecutor Cosme Ripol argued a jury might not be able to visualize the scene of Brandi Davis’ death based on photos and video alone.
“The state believes that the jury can benefit as the state benefited by actually going to the home, getting oriented with the home, looking through the [bathroom] window,” Ripol said.
Defense attorney Aleksandar Kostich argued prosecutors had not supported their claim the jury would benefit from viewing the scene.
State District Judge Emilio Chavez suggested instead a video tour of the home. Whoever captures the footage, the judge added, would be subpoenaed to testify about the footage and the experience of recording it.
Ripol responded, saying the layout of the Talpa home is odd enough that digital media wouldn’t accurately represent the placement of the bedroom in relation to the bathroom.
Chavez did not rule on the prosecution motion Tuesday.
Rael is accused of fatally shooting Davis, his girlfriend, on Oct. 24, 2022. Witnesses told law enforcement they saw a man resembling Rael flee the couple’s home, and Ripol told the court Tuesday prosecutors could place him at the scene when the crime occurred.
Rael’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 25, but Chavez noted it is likely to be delayed, in part due to issues surrounding the process of discovery, or evidence sharing, as well as pending lab results and interviews with child witnesses.
Kostich has said the child witnesses were coached.
A version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.