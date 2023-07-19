armorer2.jpg

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is interviewed by authorities after the 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The lead prosecutor in the case against Gutierrez-Reed alleged the armorer charged with involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the shooting death "has suffered from a significant substance abuse problem."

The lead prosecutor handling the criminal case against the armorer in the Rust movie set death near Santa Fe asked a judge Wednesday to require Hannah Gutierrez-Reed to undergo random drug testing, alleging Gutierrez-Reed “has suffered from a significant substance abuse problem.”

First District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer denied special prosecutor Kari Morrissey’s request to modify Gutierrez-Reed’s conditions of release amid strong objections from her attorney, who said prosecutors failed to disclose the alleged drug use until Wednesday’s hearing.

“We don’t have this information they’re talking about, so there’s nothing we can go on,” Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, told the judge during the virtual hearing.

