District Attorney Marco Serna made a rare appearance in court Monday morning at a docket call for four of the defendants charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of Española teenager Cameron Martinez.
Martinez, 18, was killed and three of his passengers were injured during the October shooting on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino. Police have said the shooting appeared to have been a case of mistaken identity prompted by threats on social media.
Serna didn’t say anything at the hearing. But Assistant District Attorney Blake Nichols told state District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne the prosecution won’t be ready to take the cases to trial at the end of September as previously scheduled and will be asking for a continuance.
“Candidly, I don’t think any of these cases are ready for trial,” Nichols said.
Defense attorneys for two of the four defendants told the court Monday, they would oppose postponing the trials.
Mark Earnest, the defense attorney for Brittany C. Garcia said, said he was ready for trial.
“We need to get these done,” he said.
Garcia was the driver of one of two vehicles of teenagers whose occupants fired on Martinez’s vehicle and the girlfriend of Mark Timothy Hice.
Police have said Hice, 23, appeared to have been the ringleader of the group of young people whom he allegedly armed and recruited to cruise the areas on the lookout for whomever Hice said had been threatening him online.
The teens are thought to have mistakenly fired on Martinez’s vehicle, according to police.
Garcia is not accused of firing a weapon, but is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
One of the defendants, Savannah Martinez, 24 — who was a passenger in one of the cars and is not related to Cameron Martinez— pleaded guilty to evidence tampering in May as part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for her to get three years’ probation if she cooperates with the state’s case against four of her co-defendants.
The cases against two of the defendants — Katryna Moya and Alejandra Gonzales, who were 17 and 16, respectively, at the time of the shooting — are not public because they are in the juvenile court system.
The cases against Garcia, 22, and the three accused shooters — Hice, Anton Martinez, 20, and Axel Zamarron, 18 — are scheduled to go to trial next month.
But Sanchez-Gagne said Monday there are a number of outstanding motions in the case that need to be heard before trial, including motions to uncouple the defendants’ cases from one another, which appears likely to be granted. That would result in four separate trials.
Hice’s attorney, Sheri A. Raphaelson, said Monday she’s ready for trial and would oppose a continuance.
The attorneys for Anton Martinez and Zamarron, who participated in Monday’s hearing by phone, said they would not oppose postponing trial in their clients’ cases.
A hearing on that issue is scheduled to take place early next month.