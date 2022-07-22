Prosecution and defense attorneys are imploring state District Judge Jason Lidyard to accept the third plea they plan to offer Henrietta Trujillo, a former Northern New Mexico College official who has admitted embezzling more than $80,000 from the school about a decade ago.

Trujillo, the college's former financial services director, faces one count of embezzlement over $20,000 and is accused of stealing cash and checks meant to be deposited in the college's bank accounts over 2½ years between 2012 and 2014.

Lidyard has rejected two proposed plea deals agreed to by the defense and prosecutors since 2019 as too lenient, saying Trujillo's punishment should be on par with penalties imposed on other defendants convicted of theft involving similar amounts of money.

