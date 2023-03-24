Defense and prosecution lawyers in the Rust shooting case will clash in court Monday over whether District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can appoint another special prosecutor to assist her in the prosecution of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and actor Alec Baldwin.

Andrea Reeb, who as well as being a retired prosecutor is a Republican state House member from Clovis, stepped down from the high-profile case after defense counsel for Baldwin filed a motion to have her disqualified — arguing it violated constitutional separation of powers to have the same person serve as both a prosecutor and a state lawmaker.

Now, Carmack-Altwies wants to replace Reeb with someone else, according to a court brief filed Friday.