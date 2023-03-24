Defense and prosecution lawyers in the Rust shooting case will clash in court Monday over whether District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies can appoint another special prosecutor to assist her in the prosecution of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and actor Alec Baldwin.
Andrea Reeb, who as well as being a retired prosecutor is a Republican state House member from Clovis, stepped down from the high-profile case after defense counsel for Baldwin filed a motion to have her disqualified — arguing it violated constitutional separation of powers to have the same person serve as both a prosecutor and a state lawmaker.
Now, Carmack-Altwies wants to replace Reeb with someone else, according to a court brief filed Friday.
"The legislative intent and caselaw is clear: the District Attorney is permitted to appoint a special prosecutor for 'other good cause,' including when budgetary factors and caseloads justify doing so. … Entry of an order denying the special prosecutor ability to co-counsel with the District Attorney would impermissibly infringe on the special prosecutor's prosecutorial authority and would unduly prejudice the state's prosecution of these crimes," Carmak-Altwies' brief stated.
Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed, who was an armorer during the ill-fated production of Rust, are being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin was holding the gun that discharged and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.
Gutierrez-Reed's lawyers also filed a brief Friday in preparation for Monday's hearing, arguing Carmack-Altwies does not have the authority to prosecute the Rust case while also appointing a special prosecutor.
"The special prosecutor statute is triggered only when the district attorney cannot act in the case. … The request to co-counsel undermines the statutory basis for the appointment," the defense brief argues.
Later in the brief, the defendant's lawyers added: "The Court should therefore deny the state's request to appoint a special prosecutor or, at a minimum, prohibit the district attorney or anyone from her office from serving as co-counsel with a special prosecutor."
Reeb told The New Mexican she stepped down not out of fear of losing the argument in court but because she did not want to be a distraction to the case.
“What if we did the whole trial, and we won the trial, and then the Court of Appeals found a different, you know — found something different [about my eligibility], and then the whole case would be reversed, and that’s just a waste of taxpayer’s money,” she said after she stepped down earlier this month. “It’s a waste of a lot of resources when it’s very simple for me to just step off of it and do what’s best for the case.”
Still, Reeb's stepping down is the second high-profile setback for the prosecution in a case that has garnered international attention due to Baldwin's celebrity. Prosecutors had originally sought to charge Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed with a firearm enhancement that would have boosted their maximum sentence if convicted from 18 months to 6½ years, only to drop it in the face of a defense motion arguing it was inapplicable because the law didn't take effect until after the Rust shooting took place.