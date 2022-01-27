Weighty problems and descriptions are everywhere. On a scale from 1 pound to 2,000, they are always at the high end.
No one can escape tired language arriving in ugly tonnage. I read and hear about these heavy topics each day, from the world of sports to the great halls of politics.
Here’s a small sample from the last 12 months:
“The Indianapolis Colts have a ton of issues.” — Associated Press
“This team is playing with a ton of confidence.” — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow “finished 14 of 18 for 172 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a game that didn’t produce a ton of stress on the second-year quarterback.” — Cincinnati Enquirer
“I’m not a victim here at all. I’ve been paid a ton of money by this organization.” — Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.
“The Rams paid several players a ton of money, like the Packers have.” — USA Today Network, Wisconsin
“I honestly have a ton of confidence in all our backups.” — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski
The Miami Dolphins “still have a ton of ground to make up in the AFC wild-card picture.” — USA Today
“Miami’s defense deserves a ton of blame for letting Bills quarterback Josh Allen pass for 224 yards and three touchdowns.” — USA Today
“Winning these games now definitely gives you a ton of confidence, a ton of momentum going into the back half of the season.” — Patrick Peterson, a cornerback of the Minnesota Vikings
“He’s got such a tremendous arm, and I have a ton of respect for him.” — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams
“Across the board — defense, offense, everything — this team has been through a ton.” — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews
“Spencer Turnbull went through a ton of emotions, from a no-hitter in May to Tommy John surgery in July.” — Detroit Free Press
“Najee Harris might not break off a ton of long plays, but he’s a tough, powerful runner who’s also a solid pass-catcher.” — The Washington Post on Harris when he was leaving Alabama for the NFL Draft.
College-educated athletes and coaches don’t stand alone in turning leaden phrases. Elected officials and political commentators also are conscious of the weight of their world.
“We haven’t heard from a ton of other Republican senators on this, but more could speak out one way or the other.” — The Washington Post on a second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump
“There’s the prospect for a ton of good things — from expanding broadband accessibility in rural areas to reducing lead contamination in water pipes. And it’s driving Donald Trump nuts.” — Gail Collins of the New York Times
“He’s facing a ton of debt, and at the very minimum, we ought to see him back promoting a new line of Trump vodka or water or table lamps.” — Collins again
“The card tucked in President Joe Biden’s right jacket pocket must weigh a ton. You can see the weight of it on his face when he digs it out, squints and ever-so-slowly reads aloud the latest tally of COVID-19 dead.” — Associated Press
“There’s a ton of gun violence, but the vast majority of gun owners are responsible.” — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
“There has been a ton of turnover among high-ranking executive branch officials since Trump took office in January 2017, but [Elaine] Chao has consistently served as the head of the Department of Transportation.” — Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.
Captains of industry and their chroniclers can match up pound for pound with anyone spouting heavyweight clichés.
“Aviation is the future. There’s a ton of competition,” said Davis Hackenberg, of the NASA Aeronautics Research Institute. — Kansas City Star
“What’s ahead in theme-park world? We have hopes and dreams but not a ton of answers as the coronavirus pandemic continues.” — Orlando Sentinel
No one knows how a ton became a measurement for emotions, troubles and triumphs. But every 2,000-pound dud saps vitality from the language.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.