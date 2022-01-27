Weighty problems and descriptions are everywhere. On a scale from 1 pound to 2,000, they are always at the high end.

No one can escape tired language arriving in ugly tonnage. I read and hear about these heavy topics each day, from the world of sports to the great halls of politics.

Here’s a small sample from the last 12 months:

“The Indianapolis Colts have a ton of issues.” — Associated Press

“This team is playing with a ton of confidence.” — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow “finished 14 of 18 for 172 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a game that didn’t produce a ton of stress on the second-year quarterback.” — Cincinnati Enquirer

“I’m not a victim here at all. I’ve been paid a ton of money by this organization.” — Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

“The Rams paid several players a ton of money, like the Packers have.” — USA Today Network, Wisconsin

“I honestly have a ton of confidence in all our backups.” — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

The Miami Dolphins “still have a ton of ground to make up in the AFC wild-card picture.” — USA Today

“Miami’s defense deserves a ton of blame for letting Bills quarterback Josh Allen pass for 224 yards and three touchdowns.” — USA Today

“Winning these games now definitely gives you a ton of confidence, a ton of momentum going into the back half of the season.” — Patrick Peterson, a cornerback of the Minnesota Vikings

“He’s got such a tremendous arm, and I have a ton of respect for him.” — Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams

“Across the board — defense, offense, everything — this team has been through a ton.” — Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews

“Spencer Turnbull went through a ton of emotions, from a no-hitter in May to Tommy John surgery in July.” — Detroit Free Press

“Najee Harris might not break off a ton of long plays, but he’s a tough, powerful runner who’s also a solid pass-catcher.” — The Washington Post on Harris when he was leaving Alabama for the NFL Draft.

College-educated athletes and coaches don’t stand alone in turning leaden phrases. Elected officials and political commentators also are conscious of the weight of their world.

“We haven’t heard from a ton of other Republican senators on this, but more could speak out one way or the other.” — The Washington Post on a second impeachment of then-President Donald Trump

“There’s the prospect for a ton of good things — from expanding broadband accessibility in rural areas to reducing lead contamination in water pipes. And it’s driving Donald Trump nuts.” — Gail Collins of the New York Times

“He’s facing a ton of debt, and at the very minimum, we ought to see him back promoting a new line of Trump vodka or water or table lamps.” — Collins again

“The card tucked in President Joe Biden’s right jacket pocket must weigh a ton. You can see the weight of it on his face when he digs it out, squints and ever-so-slowly reads aloud the latest tally of COVID-19 dead.” — Associated Press

“There’s a ton of gun violence, but the vast majority of gun owners are responsible.” — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

“There has been a ton of turnover among high-ranking executive branch officials since Trump took office in January 2017, but [Elaine] Chao has consistently served as the head of the Department of Transportation.” — Courier-Journal, Louisville, Ky.

Captains of industry and their chroniclers can match up pound for pound with anyone spouting heavyweight clichés.

“Aviation is the future. There’s a ton of competition,” said Davis Hackenberg, of the NASA Aeronautics Research Institute. — Kansas City Star

“What’s ahead in theme-park world? We have hopes and dreams but not a ton of answers as the coronavirus pandemic continues.” — Orlando Sentinel

No one knows how a ton became a measurement for emotions, troubles and triumphs. But every 2,000-pound dud saps vitality from the language.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.