A study of the benefits of a publicly owned utility service in New Mexico has gone nowhere, with neither the state Legislature nor the Public Regulation Commission flipping the "on" switch.
Sixteen legislators approached the commission late last year about conducting or overseeing the study, but the commission said such a study didn't fall within its jurisdiction.
Memorials for a study, or legislation showing support without carrying the weight of law, then failed to advance in the state House and Senate, and the 30-day session concluded last week. What's next for the study isn't clear, although leaders of the public utility movement said they will hold meetings to determine how to proceed.
State Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, said Tuesday supporters need to regroup and see where to go with the concept.
"Well, I think some of the sponsors and I are going to be meeting to brainstorm about that," Stefanics said. "So we don't really have the next step."
The proposed study encountered resistance from some union members who expressed concern about how publicly owned utilities would affect current workers for New Mexico utility companies, she added.
She said union concerns must be taken into account.
"There are pros and cons," Stefanics said of publicly owned utilities. "There are barriers and there are benefits."
Consultants on public power were scheduled to speak to the House Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Feb. 1, but the presentation was cancelled.
Brian Condit, executive director of the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council, said unions made it clear they didn't support the concept.
But he said he did little lobbying on the issue. "I talked to very few legislators," Condit said.
Stefanics said she didn't envision New Mexico having a statewide publicly owned electric utility but rather a system in which cities, counties and tribes could create publicly owned utility services.
Mariel Nanasi, head of the Santa Fe-based nonprofit New Energy Economy, said a publicly owned state utility shouldn't be out of the question. A state-owned electric grid would allow municipal and tribal utilities to operate while enabling the state to export energy at a big profit, she said.
New Mexico electricity experts maintain this state has plenty of sun and wind power — enough to sell energy to other states.
Nanasi said publicly owned utility services are being considered or adopted in New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Colorado, Maine, Hawaii and Connecticut.
"This is burgeoning all over," she said.
A publicly owned utility service could lower costs, convert to clean energy more quickly and generate revenue for the state, she said.
Nanasi, an attorney, helped write the petition that legislators submitted to the Public Regulation Commission.
She said she expects to hold a meeting next month with other New Mexico groups in favor of public power.
Public Regulation Commissioner Stephen Fischmann of Las Cruces said the commission didn't want to involve itself heavily in the study because that is work for the Legislature.
Few investor-owned utilities have converted to publicly owned services in the past 50 years, he added. "I think they have promise, but the devil's in the details. There's no way you can do it in under 10 years" because of legal battles that would accompany such a move, he said.
Fischmann said investor-owned utilities such as Public Service Company of New Mexico, Southwestern Public Service and El Paso Electric are regulated utilities with exclusive rights to their territories.
Through customer bills, he said, those utility companies are allowed by the commission a return on equity of about 9.5 percent. They also pay corporate taxes that are covered by customers' bills.
There are "significant potential benefits to public ownership" of a utility, Fischmann said. On the other hand, he noted, public ownership of a utility can lead to "government inertia," bureaucratic tangles and an absence of innovation without a profit motive.
But he said the current system of commission oversight of the utilities "is extremely cumbersome" in itself.
As the New Mexico system stands, he said, there is "profit taking with little incentive for innovation. ... So we have to look at models that give us more innovation and profits that are earned."
