A south-side development envisioned to include a cemetery and funeral home will not include a crematorium after all, the developers say.
A crematorium was part of the original plan for the Corillo de Vida Hermosa property between Oshara Village and Interstate 25, but it was removed last week from the conceptual plan amendment application.
“We were getting pushback from neighbors,” said Delilah Mirabal, a partner in the development group. “We want to be good neighbors, so we withdrew that.”
Residents at neighborhood meetings had raised objections, leading to the creation of a website listing concerns about emissions from a crematorium.
Crematoriums are allowed in sections of Santa Fe County’s Community College District, including the Corrillo de Vida Hermosa property.
A Santa Fe County Sustainable Land Development Code hearing officer will consider the proposed development at 4800 Richards Ave. at a public meeting Sept. 14.
If approved, the county Planning Commission and County Commission will consider the matter at later dates.
The previous owner of the property, Esmail Haidari of Albuquerque, planned to develop it in 2015 as a mixed-use community with a cemetery. The Santa Fe property appealed to developer Julie Villegas, who acquired it in September 2021.
“He already had the master plan approved for a cemetery and funeral home,” Villegas said of Haidari.
Villegas, owner of Roadrunner Redi-Mix concrete company in Albuquerque, heads up the development group, which includes Mirabal, who is Roadrunner’s controller; Rudy Guzman, owner of Guzman Construction Solutions in Albuquerque; and Villegas’ banker, Jason Shaffer.
The 12-acre cemetery off Richards will have 7,500 plots, crypts and mausoleums. The Eternal Niche of Golden, Colo., is designing the cemetery and Corrillo de Vida Hermosa plans to operate the cemetery and funeral home.
“It definitely does not look like a cemetery,” Mirabal said.
A road will curve through the center of the property with a 6-acre shopping center midway between the freeway and Oshara Village and apartments or condos edging Oshara Village.
“Hopefully, we get a grocery store, something like Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods or Sprouts,” Mirabal said.
Independent/assisted living is being pondered for across the street from the funeral home. Offices and retail space might go across the street from the shopping center.
“We can have private doctor offices,” Mirabal said. “There is so much possibility.”
The timing of development depends on the county approval and permitting process.
“We’re hopeful in no more than two years to have the infrastructure finished,” Mirabal said. “It will be not until late 2025 at the earliest for the cemetery to be finished.”