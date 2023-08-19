cemetery.jpg

An example of a possible mausoleum design for a planned cemetery on Richards Avenue.

 Courtesy photo

A south-side development envisioned to include a cemetery and funeral home will not include a crematorium after all, the developers say.

A crematorium was part of the original plan for the Corillo de Vida Hermosa property between Oshara Village and Interstate 25, but it was removed last week from the conceptual plan amendment application.

“We were getting pushback from neighbors,” said Delilah Mirabal, a partner in the development group. “We want to be good neighbors, so we withdrew that.”

