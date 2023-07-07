Rick Martinez with the red caboose he helped acquire from the Santa Fe Southern Railway. Martinez says he resigned from the board of nonprofit Keep Santa Fe Beautiful after discussions of putting its logo on the caboose, and he’s rallying support to stop the proposal.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
A rendering of the proposed sign on the caboose.
Courtesy image
Rick Martinez, who formerly maintained the red caboose at the Railyard, poses for a portrait at the caboose on Monday, July 3, 2023.
A longtime member of a nonprofit board charged with beautifying Santa Fe has resigned in protest of a proposal to add a slogan to the landmark red caboose at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive.
Rick Martinez, who played a key role in purchasing the caboose from Santa Fe Southern Railway in 2015, said in an interview this week he wants to stop the initiative before it gets any traction.
Board members of the nonprofit Santa Fe Beautiful Committee, Inc. — also known as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful — discussed the idea of putting a “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo on the caboose during a June 14 board meeting.
Martinez said he spoke against the idea and resigned from the board a few days later. Now, he is soliciting support to put a halt to the proposal.
But several leaders associated with the nearly 40-year-old nonprofit say the idea is just that — an idea — for now.
Chris McLarry, who chairs the nonprofit’s 10-member board, said in an interview that board members began discussing ideas to beautify the caboose and surrounding intersection, including the landscape and medians, during a retreat in March.
He said the nonprofit has no intention of turning the caboose, which it owns, into a “billboard,” but he said it is one of the most visible signposts for a slogan conveying the idea of keeping the city beautiful.
“It’s not advertising the organization,” he said. “We’re a nonprofit; we’re not trying to sell anything. We’re trying to get visibility for our mission.”
He said the group may choose to put Keep Santa Fe Beautiful signage around the caboose instead.
“Nothing has been decided,” he said.
Board member Michael Galya said in an interview the idea is a “jumping-off point for a conversation about brainstorming ways to reinvigorate and beautify the intersection of Cerrillos and St. Francis, one of the busiest in the city.”
Carol Branch, executive director of the nonprofit, said board members plan to “put a lot more money into that intersection by beautifying it and overhauling some of the medians.”
The group also plans to put some “don’t litter” signage, in both Spanish and English, on a utility box at the intersection, she said.
McLarry said the group hopes to raise $50,000 for the intersection upgrades.
Although the nonprofit, and not the city, owns the caboose, the 2015 license agreement between the two entities says use of the caboose is “restricted to the placement, display and maintenance” of the train car.
It says any other use of the caboose — including commercial activity, housing, a display of art or advertising — is only allowed with the written consent of the city.
Branch and McLarry said they’re unsure whether the provision would restrict their ability to paint, in yellow, the words “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” on the caboose. They met with Mayor Alan Webber on Friday afternoon to discuss the proposal.
“We presented our idea to him, and he is very supportive of our organization and likes what we are doing around town,” McLarry said. “It was a very positive conversation.”
The proposal, he said, “is in the decision-making process now.”
Santa Fe Southern Railway officials disclosed efforts to negotiate with a possible buyer for the caboose early in 2015, which prompted Martinez, then president of the nonprofit’s board, to launch a campaign to raise enough funds to buy and maintain the caboose for the Santa Fe Beautiful Committee, Inc.
Martinez had, years earlier, led an effort to paint the caboose, an effort that included a bright yellow zia and the words “Santa Fe, New Mexico,” on both sides.
Martinez raised enough funds — about $21,000 — to buy the caboose, priced at $14,000, from Santa Fe Southern Railway. The leftover money was set aside for ongoing maintenance and landscaping needs.
William “Billy” Manfredi, assistant general manager for Sky Railway, was working in the same capacity for the Santa Fe Southern Railway at the time of the caboose sale. He said in an interview he recalled a verbal agreement among the parties that nothing would be painted on the caboose, although that deal was not set in the license agreement or bill of sale.
He said he was “very, very disappointed” to hear of the nonprofit’s plan to add another slogan.
“We all know there is an organization called Keep Santa Fe Beautiful, and we hope they are trying to keep Santa Fe beautiful,” he said. “But to paint this classic caboose just to have their name on it is just ridiculous.”
He said in a follow-up phone message it may be “no big deal” to add the words to the caboose but it would be “a shame because it looks beautiful” as it is.
Martinez said the caboose “belongs to the community and not to a corporate logo that they want to put on it.”