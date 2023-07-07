A longtime member of a nonprofit board charged with beautifying Santa Fe has resigned in protest of a proposal to add a slogan to the landmark red caboose at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive.

Rick Martinez, who played a key role in purchasing the caboose from Santa Fe Southern Railway in 2015, said in an interview this week he wants to stop the initiative before it gets any traction.

Board members of the nonprofit Santa Fe Beautiful Committee, Inc. — also known as Keep Santa Fe Beautiful — discussed the idea of putting a “Keep Santa Fe Beautiful” logo on the caboose during a June 14 board meeting.

Recommended for you