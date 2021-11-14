As one New Mexico tribal leader describes it, Indigenous people's heritage was not respected for decades, with ancestral sites damaged by looting and careless commercial activities.
Whether thieves were pilfering artifacts or an oil driller unintentionally dug into an ancient Indigenous site, the damage over the years is immeasurable, said David Toledo, secretary for the All Pueblo Council of Governors.
And tribes have little authority to stop such intrusions on cultural sites outside their pueblos, Toledo said.
"For us, it's hard to enforce rules or laws to protect these areas because they are on public lands," he said.
The State Land Office is proposing a rule to safeguard "cultural properties" within its jurisdiction.
The rule would require anyone planning a new soil-disturbing project on state land to first conduct an archaeological survey to ensure the work won't damage what could be deemed a cultural property.
Fossil fuel, mining, agriculture and other industries that use state lands would be affected on activities such as drilling wells, laying pipelines, excavating ore and building roads.
Cultural properties can be structures, sites, objects or resources having historic, archaeological, scientific, architectural or some other significance, according to the agency's web page.
They include properties eligible for a state register or the National Register of Historic Places.
State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said her predecessor's policy was to recommend surveys be done, and she wanted to go further and require them.
Some companies already conduct archaeological surveys on federal and state lands, and this rule would help ensure everyone does it, Garcia Richard said.
"What we want to do is make it consistent, have people know what to expect, make it across the board," she said.
The proposal, for which public comment was extended to Dec. 6, has strong backing from tribal leaders, who applaud it as long overdue.
"All these encroachments have been going on for years and years," Toledo said. "It's up to us to leave a valuable history for our young people and the kids that are still not yet born."
Although cultural properties are defined broadly, Garcia Richard said protecting tribal places is a priority because Native people have been here the longest and have a wide array of sites that can be infringed upon.
"This is their ancestral land we are standing on, so we wanted to be mindful of that," she said.
Some industry groups have mixed sentiments, saying they support the basic intent but think the requirements are murky and cumbersome.
The Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico is one such group.
The association "conceptually" backs the proposed rule, Executive Director Jim Winchester wrote in an email, "but does have concerns with the logistics related to implementation."
Those concerns include how quickly the state will respond to operators requesting the surveys, whether staffing will be sufficient to meet demand and whether certain provisions will duplicate existing federal regulations, Winchester wrote.
"We appreciate the State Land Commissioner extending public comment deadlines and hope our concerns are addressed in the final language of the rule," Winchester added.
A ranching advocate echoed those misgivings.
If a water line springs a leak and a rancher must dig into the ground to fix it, a certified archaeologist might not be available to conduct a survey before the storage tank runs out of water, said Randell Major, president of the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
The rule will greatly increase demand on a limited number of archaeologists, who could wind up backlogged, Major said.
So if ranchers need to build or repair a fence on adjacent state land to keep cattle from straying into environmentally sensitive areas, and the work requires digging post holes, they could end up waiting in a long line to get a survey done, Major said.
"It could turn into a really ridiculous process," Major said.
But Garcia Richard said the rule wouldn't apply to existing infrastructure that's repaired or replaced. A rancher wouldn't need to call for an archaeologist if fixing a leaky water line, but extending a pipeline would require a survey, she said.
The land office now has three archaeologists to cover the 9 million surface acres it oversees, which is all the more reason it needs this rule, said Rachael Lorenzo, the agency's assistant commissioner of cultural resources.
"We really rely on our lessees to help us monitor the kind of activity that is happening," Lorenzo said.
The proposed rule is intended to be a preventive measure, not punitive, said Ari Biernoff, the land office's general counsel.
"We want to avoid damage," Biernoff said. "We would much rather see the resources protected than see people getting in trouble."
The land office doesn't have the power to issue fines and instead must seek judgments against offenders in court, something it prefers to avoid, Biernoff said.
The agency will talk to violators with the aim of persuading them to repair whatever damage they caused and then conduct the archaeological survey, Biernoff said.
However, if a business willfully disturbed a cultural site, it would violate the state laws protecting cultural properties and could be cited with offenses ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony, depending on how serious the damage is, according to the land office's draft rule.
A previous survey of the area will cover all new projects recent enough to be in state records, Biernoff said.
"That is fulfilling our goal, which is to identify cultural resources by location and make sure lease activity doesn't destroy New Mexico's cultural heritage," he said.
Toledo said negligence has led to cultural sites being damaged.
For instance, roads built across state lands, with no archaeological vetting, have harmed these sites, so it will be good to have these checks, he said.
Some people seem to think that tribes no longer care about cultural properties that are hidden, which isn't true, Toledo said.
"We have never abandoned these sites," Toledo said. "These sites are alive and well."
Government agencies and some companies have gotten better at consulting tribes on projects that might infringe on ancestral sites, but the rule will help ensure greater consistency, Toledo said.
"As tribal people, these cultural sites are special places," Toledo said. "We support and promote this new rule coming into place."
