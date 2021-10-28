A proposed rule is aimed at giving a jolt to electric car sales in New Mexico, helping the state meet its goals for steeply reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming decades.
The state Environment Department released a draft rule Thursday for the public to view before commenting on a proposal aimed at significantly increasing New Mexico's fleet of electric-battery and plug-in hybrid cars.
The draft is part of a petition to the state Environmental Improvement Board. The public has until Nov. 18 to submit comments to the Environment Department on the proposed rule.
The rule would align with California's standards requiring that electric vehicles make up an increasing portion of car manufacturers' new sales within the state. Electric vehicles now account for less than 1 percent of new car sales in New Mexico.
Initially, it would require 8 percent of sales by the 2026 car model year, but the volume would rise exponentially if the state remained in step with California, whose governor issued an executive order calling for all new passenger vehicles sold there to be electric by 2035.
The rule is focused on new sales, so people wouldn't be forced to trade in their gasoline-fueled cars for electric vehicles.
"The rule would improve air quality and address climate change by reducing ... toxic pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions from new light- and medium-duty vehicles in the state," the petition says.
The agency will ask the board when they meet on Dec. 17 to schedule a public hearing for May so people can weigh in about the rule that would transform New Mexicans' main mode of transportation.
New Mexico is cruising ahead with electrifying its fleet at a good time, when major auto manufacturers are preparing to ramp up production of zero-emission cars at an unprecedented volume, said Noah Long, who oversees the Natural Resources Defense Council's Western Climate and Clean Energy Program.
"This is the first step toward getting more electric vehicles in New Mexico," Long said. "As manufacturers are rolling out increasing numbers of electric vehicles, this standard will make sure New Mexicans get access to those vehicles first."
The consumer magazine Car and Driver reported in a July article most auto manufacturers plan to sell electric cars by the 2030s and some will phase out internal-combustion cars by 2040.
Shifting to electric cars will go a long way toward meeting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's goal of cutting carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by midcentury, Long said.
If New Mexico followed the California model, it would gauge car producers' compliance through a credit system, which would award a manufacturer credits for each electric car it sold in the state. The company would have to show a certain number of credits relative to its sales.
The rule would take effect roughly two years after the state passed it. That means if it's approved in 2022, it will apply to 2025 vehicles, Long said, adding car models are a year ahead of the calendar.
Long said his group was part of a coalition that petitioned the Environmental Improvement Board last summer to adopt a clean-car standard.
The board rejected that petition, saying a state agency was going to file its own petition for an electric car rule, Long said, which proved to be true.
Another petitioner in the coalition was the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.
Travis Madsen, the group's transportation program director, said it will be equally important to build infrastructure that can support a growing fleet of electric cars.
The state's three investor-owned utilities, including the Public Service Company of New Mexico, are expected to spend a combined $10 million to build charging stations that will serve public areas, businesses and homes, Madsen said.
"That should get things moving," Madsen said.
