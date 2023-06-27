As the proposed agreement to end a yearslong water dispute with Texas hovers in limbo, local, state and federal officials discussed with lawmakers Tuesday how vital it will be to improve the system for delivering Rio Grande water downstream to avoid future problems in a region growing more arid.

An array of water managers, experts and lawmakers talked about how to bolster water supply and ensure the maximum amount possible makes it to Texas to meet conditions of the proposed settlement and the 85-year-old Rio Grande Compact.

New Mexico, Texas and Colorado agreed in February to a consent decree, which calls for changing how and where river flows are measured to determine the three states’ portions under the compact.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Recommended for you