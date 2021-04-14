Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla said a $112,000 workload assessment study — part of Mayor Alan Webber's budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year — is a "forward-thinking" tool that will allow officials to make data-based calculations on future staffing needs.
"[The assessment] will look at all of the data from within the dispatch center, within our archives, review all that data and give us that staffing ratio based upon the workload — and we'll provide the preferred service to the community," Padilla said Wednesday.
The assessment proposal is a tiny part of the city's $346 million budget, but appropriate police staffing long has been a subject of debate for the department, which submitted the request to determine "if the existing organizational structure, number, and types of positions are appropriate based on workload," according to city reports.
The cost of such studies vary widely, Padilla said, adding companies that provide these assessments may charge up to $100,000.
"We've just got to be cautious, and we just got to see what the companies that apply for it are able to come forward with it," he said. "But that's just the budgeted amount. It doesn't mean that that's going to be the exact amount."
The assessment proposal comes after a 2019 staffing needs assessment done for the department by the National Police Foundation. That report highlighted a number of areas for improvement, including a "more comprehensive and quantitative workload assessment" to determine if the current staff-to-civilian personnel ratios are effective or appropriate based on workload.
Mayor Alan Webber said that while that report was beneficial in determining how to better retain officers and recruit to the department, the workload assessment will better address "how many and what kinds of officers" are needed.
"This is in many ways a follow-up to that report," he said in an interview last week. "If you’re gonna attract, retain and develop officers, that’s great, but what about the staffing levels? What do we really know we need?"
City Finance Director Mary McCoy said this approach will be a distinct way of looking at staffing ratios, away from "quick and dirty calculations" that have informed these determinations in a variety of municipalities.
"This is a really different approach, by actually taking a data-driven approach: What types of calls, when are they coming in?" she said in an interview last week. "Are they in the morning, the middle of the evening shift? [They assess] what types of calls and not just how many. This really gives us a very different look into the needs for staffing."
The police department's budget hearing with the city is scheduled for April 22, when the assessment and an additional $1.4 million to restore 13 frozen sworn and nonsworn positions will be discussed. There are also requests for $728,000 from the Law Enforcement Fund for equipment and other items.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.