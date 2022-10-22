A proposed 5,400-square-foot cannabis greenhouse for the La Cienega area will have devices to prevent light pollution from brightening the night sky and will keep any smells contained within the structure, the land planning firm representing the property owners reported this week  at a neighborhood meeting

NM Land Solutions LLC (formerly Siebert & Associates) did not name the property owners or potential cannabis greenhouse operators at the meeting Wednesday but did say Ceres Greenhouse Solutions of Boulder, Colo., would supply the passive solar greenhouse.

“Glazing is only on the southern side roof,” said Solana Sunny Kaercher, who handles commercial sales and design at Ceres Greenhouse. “The east, west and north sides are completely insulated. There is an ability to grow year-round.”

