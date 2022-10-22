A proposed 5,400-square-footcannabis greenhouse for the La Cienega area will have devices to prevent light pollution from brighteningthe night sky and will keep any smells contained within the structure, the land planning firm representing the property owners reported this weekat a neighborhood meeting
NM Land Solutions LLC (formerly Siebert & Associates) did not name the property owners or potential cannabis greenhouse operators at the meeting Wednesday but did say Ceres Greenhouse Solutions of Boulder, Colo., would supply the passive solar greenhouse.
“Glazing is only on the southern side roof,” said Solana Sunny Kaercher, who handles commercial sales and design at Ceres Greenhouse. “The east, west and north sides are completely insulated. There is an ability to grow year-round.”
Andrew Exner, founder of BlueSky Harvests, has been cultivating cannabis for nearly 20 years in Colorado and has interacted with Ceres for about six years.
“The Ceres greenhouse is set apart from the rest,” Exner told the neighborhood meeting conducted via Zoom. “There is absolutely no smell.”
The greenhouse would be located on portions of 95.83 acres off the West Frontage Road along Interstate 25, about halfway between N.M. 599 and Exit 271 Entrada La Cienega. The property is flanked by Las Golondrinas Road and Valle Bonita.
The 180-by-30 square foot greenhouse itself would sit about one-third of a mile north of the frontage road. The unnamed applicant will ask Santa Fe County for a conditional use permit to grow up to 2,000 cannabis plants, which is considered the smallest category for commercial cannabis cultivation in New Mexico.
The greenhouse would be 12 feet high at the eaves and 18 feet high at the peak, Kaercher said.
“There will be security fencing,” said Nathan Manzanares, a primary member at NM Land Solutions. “It will be for cultivation purposes only. There will be no public access, no retail sales, no manufacturing.”
Manzanares said the greenhouse would be a sealed building with light deprivation curtains. Seventy-five to 80 percent of the water used would be recaptured and reused, and the rest would be captured in underground cisterns and retention basins.
The plan is to pipe in water from a county water line on the other side of the freeway. Manzanares estimates 2.5 acre-feet of water would be used in a year. An acre-foot of water is about 326,000 gallons.
About 20 people took part in the Zoom meeting. They asked questions about water source, use and runoff, and property and greenhouse ownership. No one expressed outright opposition.
The neighborhood meeting precedes any application, which would go to a Santa Fe County sustainable land development hearing officer, who would make a recommendation to the Santa Fe County Planning Commission.
Once the permitting process is complete, construction of the greenhouse would take two to four months followed by four to six months of equipment installation, Kaercher said.
“It’s a lengthy process,” Manzanares said. "I can’t give you an approximate date when growing would start.”
A July 2021 Santa Fe County ordinance regards cannabis greenhouses the same as other commercial greenhouses. Conditional use permits for cannabis greenhouses are allowed in unincorporated Santa Fe County in areas zoned rural residential, rural fringe, residential estate and residential community. The La Cienega property in question is zoned residential estate, Manzanares said.
Manzanares declined to name property owners or greenhouse operators because nothing has been submitted to Santa Fe County.
Santa Fe County Assessor records show the property is owned by Rancho de Gonzales but no individual names are given. The neighborhood meeting notice states the meeting is on behalf of a Liz Cabot.
“Who’s Miss Cabot?” asked Tamar Stieber, who owns property near the proposed greenhouse.
“I don’t know,” Manzanares said. “We signed a confidentiality agreement. We don’t have to discuss that at this point.”
Manzanares did say the greenhouse will be either purchased or leased – likely leased – by another entity.