Santa Fe could see a contentious battle before the November municipal election over a proposed home sales tax city policymakers have considered several times in various forms, with no success, over the last 30 years.

Past iterations of a tax on sales of high-end homes to raise funds for affordable housing initiatives, like the one recently proposed by two city councilors, have had different names over the years, such as “transfer tax” and “workforce housing initiative.” Like the current proposal, they faced opposition from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors and others in the community who argue such measures are inequitable and even “divisive.”

City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal earlier this month introduced the proposed High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing, which would ask Santa Fe voters to approve a tax on part of the price of homes in the city that sell for more than $1 million. Revenue generated by the tax would go into the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help cover down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for city residents.

