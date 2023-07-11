Santa Fe could see a contentious battle before the November municipal election over a proposed home sales tax city policymakers have considered several times in various forms, with no success, over the last 30 years.
Past iterations of a tax on sales of high-end homes to raise funds for affordable housing initiatives, like the one recently proposed by two city councilors, have had different names over the years, such as “transfer tax” and “workforce housing initiative.” Like the current proposal, they faced opposition from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors and others in the community who argue such measures are inequitable and even “divisive.”
City Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal earlier this month introduced the proposed High-End Excise Tax for Affordable Housing, which would ask Santa Fe voters to approve a tax on part of the price of homes in the city that sell for more than $1 million. Revenue generated by the tax would go into the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help cover down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for city residents.
The City Council will hold the first public comment session on the measure during a meeting Wednesday evening.
If councilors approve the ordinance — which could happen in August — a question will be placed on voters’ ballots in November.
The most recent attempt by city councilors to adopt such a tax was in 2009, when Santa Fe voters rejected a ballot initiative calling for a 1% tax on money spent in excess of $750,000 on the sale of a home, creating a revenue stream for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Similar ordinances were proposed in 2007, for homes with sales prices over $500,000, and in 2008, for homes over $650,000.
The ordinance introduced by Cassutt and Villarreal would impose a 3% tax on every dollar spent over $1 million on a home in the city.
Supporters point to the recent, historic increases in housing costs in the city, which they say are at least partly caused by an influx of increasingly wealthy homebuyers. The median home sales price in the city has more than doubled since 2015, rising to more than $600,000 this spring, according to data from the Santa Fe Association of Realtors.
A study compiled for the city by Root Policy Research of Denver suggests Santa Fe has seen a growing exodus of residents at lower income levels in recent years, along with increases in home prices and housing rental costs.
Affordable housing advocate Daniel Werwath said the proposed tax is “long overdue” in Santa Fe because “it makes sense to tie solving the problem to one of the main drivers of the problem.”
Werwath noted a 2020 report from the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition, which recommended implementing a real estate transfer tax and said construction of single-family luxury homes does not contribute to affordable housing “in any way,” resulting, rather, in a “disproportionate impact on overall community housing affordability, construction capacity, and development costs.”
Cassutt said more than 400 homes have sold for more than $1 million since 2019. She estimated the excise tax could bring in around $4.5 million annually for housing aid.
In recent years, city officials began dedicating $3 million annually the general fund.
“That has been helpful,” Cassutt said, “but there is so much more need. This is the number one issue in our community.”
Cassutt said the proposed 3% excise tax would only apply to dollars spent in excess of $1 million. In the case of a $1.5 million home sale, for example, $500,000 would be taxed, for a cost of $15,000.
The Housing Action Coalition’s 2020 report noted the failed 2009 ballot initiative was “vigorously opposed” by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, suggesting advocates for such a tax should “be prepared to mount a significant public information campaign” to counter political opposition.
Donna Reynolds, the government affairs director for the association, said the proposed housing excise tax would be divisive.
“Our members feel this proposal is not fair or equitable, placing an onerous tax on a narrow group of homeowners and homebuyers rather than everyone paying,” she said Tuesday.
The group has “supported a lot of affordable housing initiatives” in the city, she said, such as motel conversion projects to provide housing units for low-income residents and limits to single-family zoning. However, she argued, the excise tax might increase housing costs because it “just seems like another tax that would make things more expensive.”
Reynolds also suggested the policy might face legal challenges.
At least one Santa Fe real estate agent supports the measure.
Elise Noble, who was a vocal advocate for the transfer tax in 2009, said she hopes to see it pass this time around.
Noble said she believes a strong opposition campaign against the tax played a large part in its failure.
At the time, TheNewMexican reported one state and one national Realtors association spent about $140,000 combined for a political action committee that mounted a campaign against the initiative.
“One thing that may make a difference this time is that the supporters of this tax may do a better job of teaching the public all of the ways that homeowners and renters are supported by the money,” she said.
Asked whether the Santa Fe Association of Realtors has considered launching a campaign against the current tax proposal, Reynolds said the group “would make that determination based on what the city leaders decide to do.”