Key elements of Santa Fe’s governmental structure — and a controversial excise tax on high-end home sales — are on the agenda for a special City Council meeting Tuesday, one that could determine how the city operates for at least a decade and perhaps longer.
A special meeting is scheduled Tuesday for city councilors to vote on the proposed ballot measures that have an Aug. 29 deadline to be included on the Nov. 7 ballot. City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the meeting was set to give the councilors more time to discuss the measures, some which have elicited controversy and others that could provide guardrails on the discussion of key issues.
The 5 p.m. meeting at the Santa Fe Convention Center has the potential to continue late into the night.
“If we spoke half an hour on each one that’s a four-hour meeting right there,” City Councilor Michael Garcia said in an interview last week.
At the time the meeting was scheduled, several measures were up for discussion — most centering on proposed amendments to the City Charter. Since then, two more have been introduced by Garcia.
The charter is the document outlining how Santa Fe’s municipal government operates. Every 10 years, it calls for a commission to be convened to review the charter and make recommendations on proposed changes to the City Council. The most recent commission, a nine-member group made up of appointees from the mayor and each councilor, was convened last year and presented its recommendations in May.
Also on the agenda is a much-discussed high-end excise tax supporters say would create a stable funding stream for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which in this year’s budget received $3 million from the city’s general fund.
The measures that pass Tuesday will be part of the November ballot, which also will include races in all four City Council districts, plus a municipal judge’s race.
Ballot measures under consideration include:
- A resolution and ordinance creating a high-end excise tax for affordable housing.
Introduced by councilors Jamie Cassutt and Renee Villarreal, the ordinance would levy a 3% homebuyer’s tax on the value of homes in the city that sell for more than $1 million. The tax would only apply to the amount of the purchase over $1 million and would go into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Previous efforts to create a similar tax have failed at the ballot box, but at a public hearing last month dozens of people came out in its support. In a recent interview, Cassutt said she believes people are eager for solutions to the city’s dearth of housing for low and middle-income residents.
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors is opposed to the measure. In a recent op-ed in The New Mexican, association President Drew Lamprich said the tax is a regressive measure that would hit entry-level buyers the hardest and depress the local economy.
“Without real estate industry input, the city has unfortunately recycled a voter-failed idea based on a potential revenue windfall that will likely never happen,” he wrote.
Discussions over proposed alterations to the city charter also likely will create some heat. Proposed charter amendments include:
- Language specifying the charter commission’s appointment, terms and functions.
Sponsored by Garcia and Villarreal, the amendment would flesh out the description of the Charter Review Commission’s roles and responsibilities, which are currently described in just two sentences. The proposal would outline more specifics, including a provision that says the commission consist of nine members selected by the City Council; that it must hold at least eight public meetings and that the City Council must consider and vote on the commission’s proposed ballot questions.
The language in the amendment would require the commission to convene in April the year before a municipal election and deliver its recommendations in April of the election year. The charter calls for a review commission to be convened every 10 years.
- Reducing signature requirements to get referenda and initiatives on the ballot.
Also introduced by Garcia and Villarreal, this was drawn from a recommendation of the Charter Review Commission, which said in its 2023 report a study of requirement thresholds found a range most commonly occurring from 2% to 15%.
The amendment would reduce signature requirements for the city from 33.3% to 15%.
Making initiatives accessible gives voters power for cases in which their elected representatives are not responsive or have acted counter to their wishes, the report said.
- A requirement for the city’s elected officials, commissions and boards to adopt procedural rules “stating that they must adhere to established principles of procedural due process and fundamental fairness when functioning in a quasi-judicial role.”
Sponsored by Garcia and City Councilor Chris Rivera, the amendment comes from a recommendation by a member of the public to the review commission. If approved by voters, the language would be added to a section of the charter for “miscellaneous governmental issues.”
- The creation of a city Inspector General’s Office.
Introduced by councilors Michael Garcia, Lee Garcia, Rivera and Villarreal, the amendment would establish an independent inspector general who would not report to elected officials or city staff and would be responsible for investigating potential misconduct, including waste, fraud and theft, plus present an annual report on all of its investigations. The resolution states the inspector would be appointed, but does not specify by what entity.
Rivera said the office would create an additional level of accountability for the city and would have more authority to address mismanagement than the Audit Committee, which is an advisory body. He noted the city used to have an independent auditor but the position was cut.
“Putting it on the ballot would make it part of our constitution basically, it would be part of our city forever,” he said.
Previous attempts to establish a municipal inspector general have been unsuccessful. In 2015 and again in 2017, current state Auditor Joseph Maestas brought proposals forward when he was a member of the City Council.
“The biggest issue while we were considering it for ballot in 2017 was our budget deficit at that time,” Villarreal, who supported the previous effort, said at a July 26 City Council meeting.
Rivera said at the meeting he believed it would help the state Auditor’s Office “see that we’re being responsible” at a time when the city is working to dig itself out of a series of late audits.
- The creation of an Office of Equity and Inclusion and a Human Rights Commission.
Introduced by Michael Garcia at Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, this amendment would go before voters as two separate ballot questions for each office and is a recommendation of the charter review commission.
The commission’s report said the creation of a city Human Rights Commission would help ensure protections for residents would be more long-lasting that the terms of individual elected officials. The commission, which would have five members appointed by the mayor and City Council, would be designed to work in partnership with the Equity Office.
A memo prepared by city staff noted that introducing the items in two separate votes could create a situation in which voters approved one proposal and rejected the other, which could cause confusion. It also noted the city approved funds for the 2024 fiscal year for implementation of recommendations in the CHART report, one of which was to establish an office of diversity, equity and inclusion.
It is unclear whether a charter amendment “would complicate or duplicate” implementing this recommendation, the memo said.
- Creation of a new city charter article titled “financial management.”
Another resolution introduced Monday by Michael Garcia based on a charter review recommendation, this would contain existing financial sections as well as a description of the budget process and other details. It would also require the city to “prioritize budgetary resources” so its Finance Department was sufficiently staffed to complete timely audits and to update financial processes and accounting systems.
- A limit on the mayor’s ability to vote on matters before the council.
Currently, Santa Fe’s mayor votes on all matters. The commission proposed an overhaul that further delineating the roles of the City Council and mayor. Under the recommendation, the mayor could vote only in the case of a tie.
The amendment was introduced by Michael Garcia, who said he views it as a way of introducing more checks and balances into the municipal government.
“That particular recommendation had a lot of moving parts to it,” he said. “Removing the mayor from the overall voting is part of the recommendation, and I feel that we are in a position where the residents have asked for a better separation of powers within our government structure, and this is the first step.”
Mayor Alan Webber did not respond to a request for comment. At Monday’s City Council Finance Committee meeting, the amendment was rejected by a 3-2 vote. But the amendment was approved by a 3-2 vote at Wednesday’s City Council Quality of Life Commission meeting, so it will continue onto the special meeting for a final vote.
Several council members said they wished they had more time to discuss the amendment and its implications before voting on whether to put it on the ballot.