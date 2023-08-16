Key elements of Santa Fe’s governmental structure — and a controversial excise tax on high-end home sales — are on the agenda for a special City Council meeting Tuesday, one that could determine how the city operates for at least a decade and perhaps longer.

A special meeting is scheduled Tuesday for city councilors to vote on the proposed ballot measures that have an Aug. 29 deadline to be included on the Nov. 7 ballot. City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said the meeting was set to give the councilors more time to discuss the measures, some which have elicited controversy and others that could provide guardrails on the discussion of key issues.

The 5 p.m. meeting at the Santa Fe Convention Center has the potential to continue late into the night.

Recommended for you