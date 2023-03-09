A proposal to embed the right to a clean and healthy environment in the state Constitution has stalled in its third go-round in the Legislature — though this time it's because of what the sponsor calls misinformation attached to the measure. 

Senate Joint Resolution 6, called the "green amendment" by its supporters, is one of several measures to crack down on polluters or to combat climate change to have stalled this session, amid mostly united Republican opposition to such efforts and a divided Democratic caucus.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of Democrats that should be supporting some of this legislation … and they're siding with the Republicans," said Charles de Saillan, a longtime environmental attorney in New Mexico. "I think it is inexcusable that we are close to the end of another 60-day session, and we still do not have comprehensive climate legislation in New Mexico."