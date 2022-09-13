Santa Fe County’s proposed new rules for short-term rentals stirred fierce opposition from residents who provide lodging in their homes to guests.
Dozens testified, with many saying they support reasonable regulation but feel people renting rooms in owner-occupied homes should not be treated the same as investors with multiple short-term rentals they don’t live in.
A big point of contention were proposed fees faced by owners — $375 upfront and $300 yearly after that — partly to cover increased wear on roads as well as impacts on water and sewer systems and other county services.
“I’d like to urge commissioners to reconsider and redraft the proposed short-term rental ordinance, so as to ensure it doesn’t impose an undue … burden on members of our community,” Rebecca Sheff told county commissioners at a Tuesday hearing.
The hearing was to intended to gather public comments on the proposed regulations. Commissioners will make a decision at a later meeting.
The ordinance also would set occupancy limits, enact quiet hours for rental properties and place restrictions on water use and parking. Property owners would have to notify neighbors of plans to use a home as a short-term rental and post their contact information in a place where neighbors could access it if problems arise.
County officials have said regulations are needed in an industry that is burgeoning outside city limits, as investors see profits in shorter-term rentals and tourism rebounds in the waning pandemic.
Regulations also will ensure owners are paying taxes on their rental properties and are complying with fire and safety codes, officials said.
Many of the commenters Tuesday were people who rent out rooms in their homes through Airbnb and Vrbo, and object to the restrictions, fees and stauncher oversight.
Another sticking point is a provision that would put stricter limits on the number of guests in dwellings with septic systems, the predominant waste disposal method in rural areas.
In those dwellings, one bedroom could have two people, and other bedrooms would be limited to one person each.
A dozen people complained they shouldn’t be charged such high fees when they maintain their own roads, have wells and septic systems, and don’t use county services. Several suggested creating a tiered system in which smaller at-home operators are charged less than large rental companies.
Some expressed anger about a provision that called for them to pay two years of back lodgers taxes when they were never told such a tax existed.
“We feel the ordinance as written is very problematic,” said Julie Bennett, who runs and Airbnb in Española. “We would support a simple, reasonable, clear ordinance that is not punitive or capricious.”
Bennett said Airbnb hosts are “county ambassadors” who praise the area’s amenities and direct visitors to local stores to shop. So the hosts shouldn’t be penalized for operating short-term rentals that benefit the economy, she said.
A handful of people spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying short-term rentals in their neighborhoods have caused problems, such as guests being noisy and disruptive at night.
A Madrid resident, who supports the proposed rules, said investors have bought up long-term rentals and converted them to short-term ones, causing a housing crunch.
“It’s important to establish regulations for these kinds of businesses, which is what they are, so neighbors are not adversely affected by them,” county resident Adam Johnson said, adding vacation rentals “cause unpredictable outcomes.”
Johnson said he strongly backs the provision requiring people to notify their neighbors that they plan to start a short-term rental. At the same time, he agreed the fees are too high, especially for those with owner-occupied homes.
Commissioners were receptive to the complaints and agreed the proposed ordinance must be reworked.
Commissioner Anna Hansen said the lodgers taxes should not be retroactive.
“it does feel onerous to me,” she said. “I think there needs to be some kind of grandfathering in on this.”
Hansen said she would be open to tiered fees. People who are renting out rooms in their homes to supplement their income should not pay the same fee as a company with 50 units, she said.
She said she believes regulations are necessary so the county can oversee these rentals, but the rules shouldn’t come off as punitive.
Commissioner Hank Hughes said many people in his district have pushed for regulating short-term rentals, and he backs the effort to do so.
But he also agreed there should be a distinction between people keeping guests in part of their homes and someone renting out entire houses.
“And we should have some sort of grace period … for people to come into compliance,” Hughes said.
Penny Ellis-Green, the county growth management director, said most of the rules would be the same for people making any additions to their homes.
The guest limits on homes with septic systems were based on health officials’ guidelines, she said, but could be simplified to two guests per room in most dwellings.
Commissioner Henry Roybal said he shared a lot of the same concerns as the rental owners.
“There has to be some changes in this ordinance,” Roybal said.