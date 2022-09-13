Santa Fe County’s proposed new rules for short-term rentals stirred fierce opposition from residents who provide lodging in their homes to guests.

Dozens testified, with many saying they support reasonable regulation but feel people renting rooms in owner-occupied homes should not be treated the same as investors with multiple short-term rentals they don’t live in.

A big point of contention were proposed fees faced by owners — $375 upfront and $300 yearly after that — partly to cover increased wear on roads as well as impacts on water and sewer systems and other county services.

