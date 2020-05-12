Judges would have the authority to set detention hearings for defendants they felt might pose a risk to public safety under a proposed change to existing pretrial detention rules.
Prosecutors currently must petition the court for a hearing if they want someone kept in jail because of the risk they pose to the community.
An ad hoc committee representing all three branches of state government combed through the language of 16 proposed changes to rules governing pretrial detention Tuesday and voted to send about 40 percent to the state Supreme Court for possible adoption. It voted to shelve or table the others.
The proposed new rules — put forward by prosecutors and public defenders — aim to clarify the processes surrounding bail reforms approved by voters in 2016.
The reforms replaced the traditional money bail bond system with a process that calls for most defendants to be released pending trial without posting bond and requires prosecutors to petition the court to keep defendants deemed dangerous in jail on no-bond holds.
How to implement the reforms has been a point of contention for several years. The committee has been working since January to come up with the proposed rule changes, a process that included examining data and hearing from national experts.
The group voted — sometimes sentence by sentence — on whether each rule should be amended, shelved, tabled or moved on for consideration by the Supreme Court.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Edward L. Chavez chaired the roughly six-hour meeting, which was livestreamed on YouTube.
During the meeting, participants voted about 30 times on about 100 different slides proposing changes to the language of existing rules. Chavez estimated about 40 percent of the proposed rule changes were moved forward.
One that was shot down would have automatically deemed defendants accused of certain crimes as subject to no-bond holds, shifting the burden from prosecutors, who have to prove a defendant is dangerous by "clear and convincing evidence," to defendants, who would have to prove they were not a danger.
"Overall, I think the task force recognized you still have to consider each case and each person when making a decision about whether or not to hold somebody without bond," Chief Public Defender Ben Baur said following the meeting.
"The public perception is that if someone is accused of a very serious crime, they should be detained, period. But that would be inconsistent with the constitution," Chavez said afterward.
He added that some defendants who are released and awaiting trial will commit new crimes, and no system could prevent that.
But, he said, data examined by the committee showed judges are making sound decisions overall, in that about 84 percent of defendants who are released pending trial do not reoffend.
Chavez said he will submit a report Friday to the Supreme Court detailing the committees’ votes on the proposed changes.
The Supreme Court ultimately will decide which, if any, of the proposed new rules will be published for public comment and possible adoption.
Chavez said it's not unusual for the Supreme Court to appoint committees to streamline court processes. But he said he'd like to see more transparency — perhaps in the form of a dashboard that provides the public access to data on court outcomes — come out of the process.
"Transparency is the key to the public's understanding of how the courts work," he said. "But it takes funding."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.