Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March signs several bills into law, including a pay increase for educators. Lujan Grisham released her proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, which included $220 million to extend in-classroom learning time in the state by two weeks.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

All state government and public school employees in New Mexico would get a 4% raise and all taxpayers would receive a $750 rebate before July under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive budget recommendation for the 2024 fiscal year.

The governor’s $9.4 billion spending plan, unveiled Tuesday, represents a nearly 12% increase over the current fiscal year. The executive recommendation would maintain reserves at nearly 35%, which the Governor’s Office said are among the highest in state history.

The proposed budget, which increases investments in such priority areas as education, public safety and housing and homelessness, comes on the heels of record revenue projections for the state of New Mexico. Recurring revenues for fiscal year 2024 are projected to reach close to $12 billion, including $3.6 billion in so-called new money.

