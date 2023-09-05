Michael Na Na Ping Garcia remembers a time when counterfeit Native art flooded the market. 

"I couldn't give jewelry away in the late '70s," Garcia said. 

He described factories in which 100 workers or more, Native or not, were cranking out products like bracelets to be sold as "Indian art." Garcia — a Pascua Yaqui jeweler who is part Tewa and lives in Nambe Pueblo — said he quit for years and did not get back into the practice until after the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990, which he said established protections that allowed him to make a living off his art again.

