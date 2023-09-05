Michael Na Na Ping Garcia, a Pascua Yaqui jeweler who is part Tewa and lives in Nambe Pueblo, heats a piece of silver for a ring at his workbench. "I’ve seen all the ups and downs in the Native art world, and, to me, this is a really important issue," Garcia said of proposed changes to the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.
Michael Na Na Ping Garcia, a Pascua Yaqui jeweler who is part Tewa and lives in Nambe Pueblo, heats a piece of silver for a ring at his workbench. "I’ve seen all the ups and downs in the Native art world, and, to me, this is a really important issue," Garcia said of proposed changes to the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.
Michael Na Na Ping Garcia remembers a time when counterfeit Native art flooded the market.
"I couldn't give jewelry away in the late '70s," Garcia said.
He described factories in which 100 workers or more, Native or not, were cranking out products like bracelets to be sold as "Indian art." Garcia — a Pascua Yaqui jeweler who is part Tewa and lives in Nambe Pueblo — said he quit for years and did not get back into the practice until after the Indian Arts and Crafts Act of 1990, which he said established protections that allowed him to make a living off his art again.
Garcia is concerned a proposed amendment to regulations under the Indian Arts and Crafts Act currently under consideration at the U.S. Interior Department could bring back the days of flourishing fakes and frauds.
The proposed change to regulations is concerned with the definition of "Indian art" that is enforced by the law. The definition could be changed to include art made by a business that is "at least 50% owned by an Indian" that could include some non-Native labor.
"It’s going to hurt us — I know it," Garcia said. "I’ve seen all the ups and downs in the Native art world, and, to me, this is a really important issue."
The department released the proposed changes to the regulations earlier this year and hosted listening sessions around the country. A public comment period concluded Sept. 1.
Leadership of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts — which organizes Indian Market each year in Santa Fe — expressed the group's "serious concerns" with the proposed changes in a recent statement, warning the new regulations could have an effect that is "the exact opposite of the intent of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act."
The group also said the proposed changes could permit non-Native labor to be used to produce art and craft products that could allow those products to receive a new seal of approval as certified Indian products.
"This will lead to the mass production of 'Indian' art and craft products made by non-Indians working for a 50-percent Indian owned business," the statement said, "which will flood the marketplace and crowd out individual Indian artists and craftspeople who make their own artwork."
The group urged the Interior Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs to drop the proposed revisions, which it said creates the potential for art that "disrupts traditional economies and threatens Native sovereignty."
After a monthslong process of gathering feedback from tribes around the country — including listening sessions meant to coincide with the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque in May and Indian Market in Santa Fe in August — the Bureau of Indian Affairs has said it will hold another comment period for the revisions to gather more feedback, a spokesman for the agency wrote in an email Tuesday.
Spokesman Joshua Barnett wrote the agency's draft rules propose only allowing non-Native labor "in certain situations."
"For example, where a mother, who is an enrolled Tribal member and her daughter, who was not eligible to be enrolled in the mother’s Tribe, are selling beadwork together," Barnett wrote. "Under current regulations, this could not be advertised as an 'Indian Product' because the daughter has worked on the beadwork."
Barnett wrote the agency will review and consider all feedback before moving forward with another formal proposal.
The regulations proposed by the bureau this year also included a "made in America" provision, Barnett noted, "to support and enhance enforcement of the Indian Arts and Crafts Act."
The proposal also would add several mediums to the definition of Indian product, including agricultural products as well as digital, written and electronic media.
Dr. Gregory Schaaf, a retired professor of Native American studies who for years organized Free Indian Market in Santa Fe, believes the regulations can still be amended successfully to protect Indian artists if the process takes tribal input seriously.
"I think the revisions to the Indian Arts and Craft Act can be revised to everyone’s satisfaction, but the work isn’t done yet," Schaaf said. "They need to listen to what the Native people have to say."
Schaaf said the Native American art market in the Southwest is "fragile," noting rule changes should be done to protect Native artists and their livelihoods but also to protect consumers.
Joyce Begay-Foss, a Diné weaver who is the chairwoman of the Indian Arts and Crafts Board, said the group is still in the process of reviewing comments from the listening sessions.
She said enforcement of the law still needs work, since counterfeiters are not prosecuted as often as they should be.
"We can’t dilute it anymore than it already is; we need to strengthen it," she said, adding the board was seeking advice from elders and tribal leaders on the topic. "We take this very seriously — this is about our livelihood and that of our children and our grandchildren. We have to nurture it and take care of it."