The Santa Fe City Council is considering an ordinance that would allow vendors to sell their goods on the Plaza during up to eight smaller-scale cultural events each year, in addition to the eight larger art markets and community events permitted for commercial sales.

Which events would get first dibs on new commercial permits is still under discussion.

The proposed ordinance, sponsored by City Councilors Renee Villarreal and Chris Rivera, names Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples’ Day events as those that would receive priority each year. Some community members noted at a City Council meeting last week, however, that Santa Fe Pride — which will celebrate its 30-year anniversary in 2023 — was omitted from the list.

