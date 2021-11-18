Discussion of a bill that would allow certain projects to build up to 75 feet in select locations was indefinitely pulled from the Planning Commission agenda, surprising some members at a Thursday city meeting.
City Councilor Roman "Tiger" Abeyta, the bill's sole sponsor, withdrew it early Thursday, city Planning Manager Noah Berke said at the meeting.
"The sponsor has just decided as of today to withdraw, not postpone, but withdraw and remove it from any schedule or any subcommittees from any governing body and just not be heard," Berke said. "That is really the only direction we have given and the only reasoning behind it."
Abeyta could not be reached for comment Thursday evening. Abeyta was defeated in his bid for reelection to the council by Planning Commissioner Lee Garcia, who resigned from the Planning Commission on Thursday before the item was withdrawn.
The bill, if successful, would have amended the city's land development code to establish two new types of projects: "qualifying innovation projects" and "qualifying innovation village projects." Those projects would be able to build up to 75 feet in planned-unit development districts.
Those areas would consist mostly of offices for people in jobs or industries that help build the local economy and residential developments.
Vice Chair Mark Hogan requested more information about why the bill — the only item for discussion on the agenda — was withdrawn, adding the bill was a "substantial effort" to abandon at the "11th hour."
"I know we have to notice the meeting and follow through," he said. "So I know there is not a lot of alternatives to call off the meeting in a more timely way. It is kind of disappointing. I was hoping to hear about it."
Commissioner Dan Pava said he was also surprised by the bill's late withdrawal, adding that if the bill had gone through, he was prepared to debate whether a text amendment was the appropriate avenue for the bill's intended purpose.
"If we are talking about transparency and doing the right thing ... and I am not lecturing anyone here; it is just my opinions," he said. "Frankly, I am surprised how this would have been presented and I was fully prepared to express my opinions of why it shouldn't have moved forward to the governing body."
Some residents have concerns that "qualifying innovation projects" and "qualifying innovation villages" would be able to pass through with only administrative approvals.
Berke said they were "partially correct."
Berke said a preliminary development plan would still have to go through an early neighborhood notification process and a hearing from the Planning Commission and the City Council, but if approved by the council, the final development plan for a qualifying project could be approved by the land-use director.
Berke said a decision still could have been appealed, and everyone within 300 feet of the property still would have to be notified of a decision, including neighborhood associations.
Pava said he would suggest that the Governing Body start engaging on a new general plan and to reinvigorate long-range planning efforts; the last general plan update was completed in 1999.
Planning Commission Chairman Brian Gutierrez said he studied the general plan over the past few months and found the city was supposed complete semi-annual general plan updates and maintain a general plan implementation program.
"It is there and it is spelled out, so I think there is room to start some type of work on it."
Berke echoed the need, stating that the city's Land Use Department is working on a growth management plan that might inform any future general plan updates.
Planning Commissioner Dominic Sategna said he didn't believe that Thursday marked the end of the bill.
Assistant City Attorney Patricia Feghali said that at this point, the bill "is not going anywhere at the moment, and it doesn't mean there won't be another sponsor or it won't be amended, but it means for right now, it essentially doesn't exist on any agenda."
