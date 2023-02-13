Voters would be asked whether they want to resurrect a statewide board to oversee New Mexico's beleaguered public schools under a proposed constitutional amendment the Senate Rules Committee endorsed Monday.

Senate Joint Resolution 1 would eliminate the Cabinet position of public education secretary and a 15-member board of education — including 10 elected members and five members appointed by the governor — would hire a state superintendent, who would direct the policies of the Public Education Department.

"We need stability in education, and that's the bottom line on this" proposal, the lead sponsor, Republican Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec, told the Rules Committee. He cited the turnover of six public education secretaries since 2003, including three under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

