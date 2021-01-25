Proponents of a bill to repeal a half-century-old, unenforceable law that criminalizes abortion in New Mexico expressed urgency Monday in passing the measure amid concerns the U.S. Supreme Court will weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that found overly restrictive state government regulations of abortion unconstitutional.
"This [abortion law] repeal that we're working on is of incredible importance and urgency because we do expect in future years that Roe v. Wade will be undermined at the U.S. Supreme Court," state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, D-Mesilla, said during a news briefing ahead of a 1 p.m. hearing on the proposed repeal before the state Senate's Health and Public Affairs Committee.
Senate Bill 10, introduced on the session’s opening day last week, went all the way to the Senate floor in 2019 but failed when eight moderate and conservative-leaning Democrats joined all 16 Republican senators in voting to keep the anti-abortion law on the books. Six of those Democrats are no longer in office, giving proponents of the measure more hope that it'll be signed into law this year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who also has made the repeal one of her legislative priorities.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth noted that 25 members of the Senate Democratic caucus have signed on in support of the bill.
"That shows how far we've come with this legislation," he said, adding that the controversial issue was "front and center" during the primary last year during races in which several Democrats who voted against the bill in 2019 faced challenges from more progressive candidates.
"I am incredibly honored to help shepherd this very important legislation through the Senate and then through the House and up to the governor," Wirth said. "It's time that we take this antiquated law passed in 1969 off the books, and it's time for politicians to stay out of women's health care decisions. I look forward to getting this done."
