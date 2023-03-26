ALBUQUERQUE — As a child, Brian Sanderoff dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player, or maybe a motorcycle rider. Perhaps even a teacher.

"I'll tell you what I didn't dream of, and that's what I'm doing now," the 69-year-old Albuquerque pollster said. "That never crossed my mind."

But in the odd way that life and dreams often collide with ability and consistency, the job Sanderoff couldn't conceive of decades ago has brought him notoriety, respect, influence. It may be too much to say he's the most important man in New Mexico politics, but one thing's for certain: When he unveils his numbers, an entire state takes notice.

