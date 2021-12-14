Possibly dozens of northern Rio Arriba County residents are struggling to get propane gas from a supplier, creating a potential heating crisis as winter approaches.
Numerous people and entities, including family members and the Attorney General’s Office, are trying to help people in villages like Los Ojos, Tierra Amarilla and Brazos, where access to natural gas is nonexistent and propane and wood are necessary for heat.
Beverly Archuleta Ortiz of Los Lunas, whose mother lives in Los Ojos, said a southwestern Colorado company that supplies propane to many in the area has said staff and truck problems have stopped service to northern Rio Arriba County.
Archuleta Ortiz succeeded in getting propane for her mother from Ferrellgas, but she said the company has been “bombarded with calls” and can’t supply everyone. Ferrellgas in Santa Fe referred a reporter to corporate headquarters in Missouri, which didn’t call return a call seeking comment.
“I would say hundreds” may be struggling with too little propane, Archuleta Ortiz said.
Debbie Trefethen of Bob’s LP Gas said: “All we want to do is service our customers. We cannot find the people” to work, “and we have gone up on our wages, not just a little bit, but a lot.”
She said the staffing problem is related to the coronavirus pandemic. She also cited a truck problem in which a state oil inspector in New Mexico has found deficiencies with a vehicle that the company’s mechanic says is fine. A second truck is in the repair shop, she said.
Archuleta Ortiz said she wants to help others in that region get propane and has complained to the Attorney General’s Office, the Governor’s Office, the Better Business Bureau and other entities. She said Bob’s LP Gas also owes her mother, Beronis Archuleta, $450 because she likes to pay in advance.
“The fight that I’m fighting is for her and some of the other residents in that area,” she said.
Some complain they are at or near the bottom of their propane reserves, she said. “We’re just trying to make as much noise as we possibly can,” Archuleta Ortiz added.
Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office issued a news release Tuesday afternoon and said his agency would investigate.
The Attorney General’s Office also has received a complaint about a propane problem in San Miguel County, said Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Jerri Mares.
New Mexico Gas Co. spokesman Tim Korte said his company intends to extend lines to carry natural gas south from Chama to the school and county complex in Tierra Amarilla next year.
Commissioner Joseph Maestas of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission said his agency doesn’t oversee propane distribution but he has talked to Balderas and the state Regulation and Licensing Department about the problem.
“This propane issue has been festering for the better part of a month,” said Maestas, who lives in Santa Fe and represents north-central New Mexico. “I’ve been contacted by many constituents in my district.”
He said it’s “hard to get a handle on the scope of the problem.”
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucía Sánchez said the northern part of her county has unincorporated communities that depend on propane.
“We’re just really concerned about some of our most vulnerable residents,” Sánchez said.
Rio Arriba County Commissioner Moises A. Morales Jr. said some people have purchased space heaters. Morales, of Canjilon, said he uses wood for a stove and propane as a backup system. He said he got his propane tank filled early in the season, before there was a problem.
Trefethen of Bob’s LP Gas said her company has been in touch with Ferrellgas, but federal law prevents one company from filling another’s containers.
The staffing and trucking problems have put Bob’s LP Gas in a bind, she said.
Archuleta Ortiz said there are customers in a bind, too, with propane tanks that are practically empty.
Covid has causes a lot of disruptions for companies providing services. Jobs have gone unfilled for long periods of time. We now have labor shortages.
Trucks will need repair - and it is never happens at a convenient time.
It has been harder to get timely services for quite a while. Seems like people would know this, and plan ahead.
Needing propane for winter heat isn't a big surprise. Get an appropriately sized tank and fill up during the summer when things are slow, and high demand seasons will no longer plague you. Plus, propane prices are usually better during summer months.
While I understand that things can be tight for people, it's a pay now or pay later circumstance. I've been hearing for months that we're going to have a cold winter. Waiting until the last minute for essential goods and services is never a great idea, and has only become worse.
This is what happens when you have corporations making decisions and rules that affect local suppliers. It eventually impacts local communities, who have no input in those decisions. This makes me thankful that the PNM-Avangrid merger failed.
It’s too late for this winter but folks could start building out their own solar installs. Batteries can supply power overnight. Electric heat isn’t a bad thing when you produce the electricity locally.
Solar installs can be financed so homeowners aren’t faced with big install bills and solar pays for itself in 10-15 years depending on size, options, and energy costs. But what is it worth to avoid these headaches?
It’s a big project but guaranteed it would be appropriate for some. Problems with fossil fuels supplies are just going to get worse, anyway. This is just another taste of the future. Folks might as well get used to that idea. Besides big oil and gas are selling American produced fossil fuels out from under Americans into foreign markets where they can make more profits, and every bit of oil, gas, and coal used just makes all these situations worse.
Weather has already gotten bad but it’s just going to get worse until we start fixing the mess oil, gas, and coal companies, and our own negligent uses, have made.
Time to go green and start getting as self-sufficient as you can.
Solar is not an efficient source for producing heat.
Paint over the tanks company name and buy where you can, it is against humanity to let people go without heat, the he@# with the law. The state could wave a wand for these cases. Just like unloading containers, the Unions are keeping non union truckers from hauling out of the container yards. In these extreme times we need to do what is necessary.
Richard, unfortunately that wouldn’t solve the problem. My parents live there and own their tank so they can buy from any company. FarrelGas refused them because “they aren’t taking new customers.” It’s asinine.
I would call everyone, Kit Carson gas, Adobe or American gas and Santa Fe gas. Hopefully your family has a wood stove.
