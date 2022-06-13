Those desiring rainstorms could soon see their wish come true.
So say forecasters who see promising signs for what would be a much-needed monsoon amid a record wildfire season and drought.
Atmospheric conditions forming over the continent will channel moisture toward New Mexico, a welcome transition from La Niña that has pushed precipitation northward through the winter and spring, forecasters said Monday.
“As we go into the weekend, you can kind of see that monsoon dream starting to take shape,” said Bladen Breitreiter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, during a briefing Monday. “This could be a really good thing for us in some respects.”
The not-so-good thing is the potential for flash flooding in the burn areas of massive wildfires, especially on scorched slopes and to absorb runoff, Breitreiter said.
An impending monsoon can be more clearly seen in the 18- to 24-day outlook, with temperatures cooling closer to the seasonal normal, versus the above-normal temperatures that were felt through most of the spring, Breitreiter said.
In the meantime, Santa Fe residents will have to take another hotter-than-usual week.
Forecasts call for highs of 90 Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday and Thursday before dipping slightly to the upper 80s on Friday and Saturday, meteorologist David Craft said.
Temperatures could fall to the mid-80s Sunday and low- to mid-80s by Monday, he added.
Irrigation managers have said for weeks a healthy monsoon is required to get farmers through the summer growing season.
And forest officials say summer rainstorms are the only realistic chance of quelling the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire by August. As of Monday, the fire had burned more than 320,000 acres and was 70 percent contained.
To the south, the Black Fire was a close second in scope, charring nearly 312,000 acres west of Truth or Consequences, with just 47 percent containment Monday.
Aside from bringing rain, a monsoon cools temperatures, increases humidity and reduces winds overall — all of which will help crews get control of the fires, Craft said.
An early start of the monsoon would be a boon, he said. “To see it pitching in this early suggests prayers are being answered.”