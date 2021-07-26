A prominent figure in Santa Fe’s real estate community officially entered the race Monday for a City Council seat representing the northeast side.
Roger Carson, president-elect of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, is the third candidate to announce an intent to dash incumbent Signe Lindell’s hopes for reelection in District 1.
Carson indicated an interest in the seat shortly after candidate packets became available for pickup May 2 but said he decided midsummer made for the best time to officially announce his intentions.
“Volunteerism is one of my core principals,” Carson said. “... I like to be involved and, through my years, I have developed certain skills and listening ability and problem solving abilities, and I think they could be useful for our city that I dearly love.
“I don’t want [it] to be transformed into Plano, Texas,” he added. “I want it to be Santa Fe, The City Different.”
Carson joins businessman Joe Hoback and city Planning Commissioner Brian Gutierrez in the race for the District 1 seat, making it the most crowded of four City Council fields so far.
Carson said if it weren’t for the city’s shift to ranked-choice voting, he likely wouldn’t have bothered running against Lindell, one of the more prolific fundraisers on the City Council.
He said he intends to privately fundraise for his campaign, but he decried the amount of money needed to run for a council seat.
Lindell said earlier this month she had recently raised $70,000.
The city provides candidates who choose public campaign financing with $15,000. They must come up with a $3,750 match and can raise $3,750 in additional private funds.
“If you are running public at about $15,000 going against an incumbent with $65,000, I just seems that is kind of out of skew,” Carson said.
He outlined a platform that includes a focus on affordable housing, development and infrastructure.
His background in real estate makes him the right person to help address the city’s affordable housing crisis, Carson said. According to his website, he also has a plan to have the city contract with a qualified consultant to help guide the formation of a midtown campus proposal to put out to developers.
“I think I would be a perfect candidate with matters that deal with our housing market, which kind of connects everything,” he said.
Public safety is another increasing concern in the city, Carson said. He cited a need to “assess” the relationship between the community and police.
Carson said he’s in favor of reinstalling the Soldiers Monument on the Plaza but respects the city’s decision to move forward with CHART — the culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth process.
“We decided to go this way. I respect that,” he said. “You could paint yourself into a corner of uncertainty a year down the road; then what are you going to do?”
He also said the city should explore an annual conference to discuss similar cultural issues.
Carson moved to Santa Fe in 1988. He received a degree in accounting with minor in finance. Carson is married to Melissa Pippin-Carson. They have three adult children.
