Thomas "Tommy" Catron III, a Santa Fe attorney who practiced law for nearly 70 years and whose energy and drive helped start a number of local arts organizations, died Friday from pneumonia at his Santa Fe home.
He was 98.
His daughter, Peggy Catron, said her father celebrated his 74th wedding anniversary with his wife, June, just a few days before his death.
Catron's grandfather was Thomas B. Catron, who helped steer New Mexico toward statehood in the early 20th century and served as one of the state's first U.S. senators. Catron County is named after him, as are the Catron Building and Catron Street in Santa Fe.
Thomas Catron III — who was born a year or so after his grandfather's death — also tied his name to Santa Fe history as he helped found local arts organizations and institutions, including the Santa Fe Opera.
Born Feb. 3, 1922 in Santa Fe, Catron attended New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell before heading to Stanford University. His attempt to earn a bachelor's degree was interrupted when he joined the U.S. Army in September 1942, less than a year after America entered World War II.
Stationed primarily in Italy, he served as both a war correspondent and in a field artillery unit.
"We never heard about the shooting in the field artillery. We did hear about his journalism work," said Catron's son, Fletcher Catron.
It was while serving in Italy that a fellow soldier introduced Thomas Catron to opera, kicking off a lifelong love of the art form.
After completing his undergraduate degree at Stanford after the war, then attending its law school, Catron returned to Santa Fe in 1951 and became a founding director of the Santa Fe Opera in 1956. He later served as its board president and established the Santa Fe Opera Foundation in 1976.
"It’s not an exaggeration to say that the opera would not exist today without Tom Catron," said Charles MacKay, who served as general manager for the opera for 10 years and whose work for the company dates back decades. "He gave invaluable guidance and wise counsel at every stage of the company’s difficulties."
Catron's calm, steady persona proved a valuable asset when it came to tempering former director and opera founder John Crosby's "volatile nature," as MacKay put it.
"Tom was often called on to smooth over ruffled feathers," he said. "He was really an ambassador of goodwill for the Santa Fe Opera."
Catron also helped start the Museum of New Mexico Foundation in the early 1960s, an agency he headed for 25 years. He held leadership positions with a number of other local arts and historical groups, as well as local chapters of the Boy Scouts of America.
In the 1980s, he was named one of Santa Fe's Living Treasures because of his support for so many civic and arts entities.
Like his father and grandfather before him, Catron practiced law full time, formally retiring at the end of 2018.
He liked lawyering because he liked people, his son Fletcher said.
"I just think he liked solving problems for people," he said. "I think that’s why he founded the museum foundation, why he helped start Capitol One Bank [in Santa Fe] and that’s ultimately why he got involved in the opera."
Peggy Catron said even if people don't recognize the name Thomas Catron in the future, the legacy he left in starting and supporting arts organizations and other entities in town will last forever.
She said her father "lived in an era where you just wanted to see something good happen in your community. He wanted to honor the Athenian oath to leave the city better and more beautiful than he found it."
Catron will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery later this week, his children said. The family plans a public celebration of his life sometime in the future, after the COVID-19 threat subsides and public gatherings are allowed.
Besides his wife and two children, Catron is survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
