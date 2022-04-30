A construction project that will realign Rabbit Road to become the Interstate 25 frontage road between Richards Avenue and St. Francis Drive could start as soon as July.
The Northeast and Southeast Connectors Roads Project, in the planning stages for years, is both an effort to accommodate increasing traffic flow in the area and prepare for projected population growth in what is known as the Santa Fe Community College District.
The nearly four-mile project, which will cost about $15.2 million in state and county funds, will include bike lanes, multiuse trails, four to six roundabouts, a new drainage structure, lighting at intersections and broadband expansion, county officials said during a virtual hearing on the project last week.
“The project is the county’s proactive strategy to alleviate the anticipated population growth in the area by providing alternative travel choices intended to alleviate congestion on Richards Avenue,” Gary Giron, director of public works for Santa Fe County, said in an interview.
The project comes as county officials continue to adapt to growth in the southern part of the city. According to a 2017 infrastructure buildout report prepared for the county, the Santa Fe Community College District had a population of 6,276 people in 2015.
That report says the population will grow to over 13,000 by 2040, an increase of over 50 percent.
New housing and apartment units are expected to pop up in the area as well. Giron wrote in an email the new residents will require “almost
3,800 additional housing units.”
As it is, a new county plan calls for an additional 670 dwelling units in the Oshara Village area, and more parcels of land are expected to be opened to development once the connector road is complete.
Marcia Kaplan, president of the board of the Rancho Viejo South Community Association, said while the connector roads will relieve traffic for the Oshara Village and Santa Fe Community College area, they will not do enough to alleviate future traffic flows once those new developments are built.
A two-lane connector road, she said, “is not good planning for a fairly dense suburban level residential development.”
Kaplan said she thinks county officials are “glossing over some things to make it look like this is a total solution to all traffic concerns.”
Rancho Viejo resident Lynne Newell said she has similar concerns. While she likes the plan’s inclusion of biking and walking trails “with all the development that is going to be done in this area, I’m just concerned that this plan is not enough” to handle future vehicular traffic loads.
The plan calls for the northeast connector segment of the project to realign Dinosaur Trail to Rabbit Road and include a roundabout that will connect to the southeast connector segment.
That connector then proceeds southeast to intersect with the extension of Avenida del Sur. A third segment, the Avenida del Sur extension, will run from the southeast connector intersection to Richard Avenue.
Opinions were mixed among the people who spoke about the project during a question-and-answer session Wednesday. Even those who praised the idea asked whether an environmental impact study was conducted for the project (it was not) and questioned whether a two-lane connector road would really cut down on traffic flow.
Some worried about a buildup in traffic wait time, particularly during the project’s construction phase.
“There will be delays,” Ivan Trujillo, engineering services manager with the county’s public works department, said Friday in an interview. “There will be work that delays the traffic flow on Richards Avenue sometime during the construction.”
Trujillo said the county is seeking construction bids on the project, and the firm chosen to do the job will have to provide a “traffic handling plan” which needs county approval before the contractor is approved.
Trujillo said he estimates the connector project will employ at least 100 people and is expected to be competed in autumn 2023.
Todd Lovato, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Community College, said the college not only supports the plan but has built the project into its own facility and traffic plan.
“We’re looking forward to additional relief to areas that have had congestion and challenges because of the college traffic, specifically neighborhoods like Oshara Village,” he said.
Giron said $12.9 million for the project is coming from county funds and the remaining
$2.3 million from the state. He said the county is continuing to apply for more state funding for the initiative.
But even as the county awaits more funding, Giron said he has “every expectation this project is going to be ready to go this summer.”