Paljor Thondup at times felt like a man without a home — but never a man without a country.
The former Tibetan guerrilla fighter and refugee, who lived in Nepal, India and England before arriving in New Mexico in the mid-1970s, always referred to himself as a son of Tibet. In Santa Fe, he was the primary mover behind the creation of Project Tibet, a spiritual and cultural center on Canyon Road that served as a hub for the region's Tibetan community.
Thondup died of cancer at his home in Santa Fe in late August at the age of 72, said his son, Thupten Thondup.
"His legacy is of helping Tibet first and foremost," Thupten Thondup said of his father, who was responsible for getting the Dalai Lama to visit Santa Fe in 1991.
With Paljor Thondup in tow, the Tibetan spiritual leader and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize met with leaders of American Indian tribes and drew thousands of people to his speeches. The visit also garnered international media attention.
For Thondup, drawing attention to the Dalai Lama's plight was another way to carry on the fight for a free Tibet.
Since the creation of Project Tibet in 1980, Thondup and his center also were instrumental in providing financial aid to Tibetans in need, raising funds for natural disaster relief, sponsoring Tibetan immigrants in the United States and building schools back in the Kham region of Eastern Tibet, where he was born in 1947.
"He was an undefeated type of guy," said Bob Thurman, publisher and editor of Thondup's memoir, Undefeated: Confessions of a Tibetan Warrior, slated to be published this year by Tibet House US. "He never gave up, and the Tibetan people have never given up."
Most sources say Thondup was born in 1949, but in a 2014 interview for a Tibetan oral history project, he said the birthdate was wrong on his passport. He decided not to fix it because "my age got reduced by two years."
He was a man of good humor blessed with a penchant for forgiveness, his son said. The gentle, peace-loving Santa Fean was far removed from the kill-ready teen soldier he had been decades before, when he fought alongside friends and family members against Chinese soldiers bent on oppressing Tibet.
While his home region was known for its scholars and lamas, it also was full of "horse thieves, famous, notorious bandits, cutthroats — they all happened to be from there," he said in the 2014 interview.
"I lost my innocence as a child," he said. "I was 13, I was already a fighter."
As he recounted in his memoir, his parents were killed by a warlord when Thondup was just a teen. Decades later, after vowing to kill the man responsible for their deaths, he chose to forgive him, his son said.
Thurman said that act spoke to Thondup's commitment to "embracing Buddhist futures of nonviolence and forgiveness. He thought it was useless to continue to want revenge."
Thondup's memoir describes in detailed fashion his baptism under fire, the way he and his comrades fought back against the Chinese, his love of animals, and the trust and treachery he learned from tribal leaders.
The book also covers his journey to Santa Fe where, at one time, he was "the first and only Tibetan," as he wrote.
Thupten Thondup said his father's view of karma was, "It's not as simple as you do something good and then something good happens to you, or you do something bad and then something bad happens to you. It's not as black and white as that.
"Karma means sometimes things that are destined in your life to happen, happen, and our actions in a previous life can alter how your current life turns out. … It was your destiny to have a strong connection with the person you encountered, be it good or bad."
Few knew Paljor Thondup was a marksman who often took part in rifle competitions. He also loved dogs and maintained a sense of peace and dignity to the end, his son said.
"Some people have a fear of dying or sadness and bitterness in the final stages of life, but he wasn’t like that at all," his son said. "He was very calm. I think he was very content with his life."
Thupten Thondup said Tibetans believe that 49 days after a person dies, they are able to start a new life. "So you pray for your loved ones to have a swift and peaceful rebirth and not to suffer," he said. "And that helps put me and my family at peace."
Paljor Thondup is survived by his wife, Tsering, and sons Tseten and Thupten. Thupten Thondup said the family will continue to run Project Tibet.
