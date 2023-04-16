Throughout his life, Weston Archuleta said his family worked hard to cover up their ancestral ties to Indigenous people. He grew up hearing his family was Spanish but later learned he is a descendant of two enslaved Indigenous people.

He added he thinks it's common for New Mexican families to ignore the "Native side" of their lineage in favor of fitting into the American mold.

"I think a lot of my family history was used as a point of shame, or a point of pride. … So to just have it be the truth, finally, and just have it out there is great," Archuleta said.

