As lawmakers begin exploring potential changes to New Mexico's tax policies, experts with national left-leaning policy groups told them to keep one thing in mind — there's little evidence the state's tax cuts since 2003 have spurred substantial job growth.

"Unfortunately, despite this very deep tax-cutting experience in New Mexico, it has really not worked to stimulate serious economic development in the state," Michael Mazerov, senior fellow with the State Fiscal Project of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told lawmakers Friday. He spoke to the interim Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee. 

Mazerov looked back at economic, educational, job-growth and quality-of-life data from 2003 to 2019 to determine how much influence those cuts — which started with a top rate cut from 8.2 percent to 4.9 percent — impacted economic and job growth.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

