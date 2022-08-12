As lawmakers begin exploring potential changes to New Mexico's tax policies, experts with national left-leaning policy groups told them to keep one thing in mind — there's little evidence the state's tax cuts since 2003 have spurred substantial job growth.
"Unfortunately, despite this very deep tax-cutting experience in New Mexico, it has really not worked to stimulate serious economic development in the state," Michael Mazerov, senior fellow with the State Fiscal Project of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, told lawmakers Friday. He spoke to the interim Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee.
Mazerov looked back at economic, educational, job-growth and quality-of-life data from 2003 to 2019 to determine how much influence those cuts — which started with a top rate cut from 8.2 percent to 4.9 percent — impacted economic and job growth.
Over that time, New Mexico only experienced 15 percent job growth in the private sector, he said. In comparison, neighboring Colorado, Arizona and Texas saw, respectively, 29 percent, 33 percent and 40 percent in job growth.
Rather than make drastic changes to the state's tax codes, lawmakers should “invest in your long-term quality of life … early childhood education, pre-K and pre-K through 12 and then community colleges and universities, expansion of broadband and public health," said Greg LeRoy, executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based Good Jobs First.
Lawmakers got another dose of disappointing statistical news when it comes to the state's educational attainment rates — issues that can make the difference when it comes to attracting out-of-state businesses, LeRoy and Mazerov said.
New Mexico ranks 47th for adults with a high school diploma and 40th in the share of adults who have a bachelor's degree or other higher-level degree. And it remains near the bottom of all national rankings in student math and reading scores.
Several lawmakers noted that while the state has invested more money into its public education system — $1 billion over the past six years, according to Charles Sallee, deputy director of the Legislative Finance Committee — New Mexico has made up very little ground in improving its education system.
“We put in a huge investment and so far we haven’t seen a big increase," said Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho. "I’m a little leery to say we need to dump a lot more money into education when we have invested in education and haven’t seen the results."
Rep. Christina Chandler, D-Los Alamos, said after the hearing she was not surprised by the data in the presentation. She said lawmakers are just starting to determine how or if to change the current tax codes for both businesses and individuals.
But, she said, it's clear tax policy decisions in themselves are "not the sole determining factor" in developing the state's economic infrastructure and job growth.
Mazerov also suggested the state raise taxes on its high-income residents and use that money to support the state's educational systems from early childhood to college.
Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, cautioned that raising taxes could get in the way of improving New Mexico's quality-of-life standing. Noting that the state wants to attract quality doctors, he said they often fall into the high-income bracket.
Griggs said if those professionals are "beat up here" (with tax increases) and "not beat up there" — meaning other states like Texas — they are likely to move elsewhere to practice.