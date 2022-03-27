The Española dry-cleaning business whose massive discharge of solvents caused extensive groundwater pollution is long gone, but two toxic plumes are still being cleaned up more than three decades later.
The plumes, which vary in depth and scope, were designated as a Superfund site in 1999, and the cleanup effort that began around 2008 has made significant progress but will take years — perhaps many years — to finish.
The dry cleaner released solvents, including perchloroethylene, which in high enough doses can damage the kidneys, liver and reproductive system and is a likely carcinogen.
These chemicals created a toxic hot spot. From there, the pollution spread to a 58-acre area around North Railroad Avenue, contaminating 280 million gallons of groundwater and reaching the edge of the Rio Grande, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2020 cleanup report.
A shallow plume formed 6 to 30 feet below the surface and extended about three-quarters of a mile to the river. A deep plume, ranging from 45 to 265 feet underground, covered a tighter area.
State and federal regulators met in Española last week to tout the headway they’ve made in reducing the expansive pollution, which has affected an estimated 12,000 residents in Rio Arriba County and Santa Clara Pueblo.
The bacteria being used to eat the contaminants, combined with additives to boost the organisms’ rate of consumption, is working well, they said, especially on the hot spot and shallow plume.
Officials now glimpse a flicker of light at the end of a long tunnel.
“That’s really a big hot spot they’ve been able to remove in a very short time,” said Earthea Nance, the EPA’s administrator for the south central region. “I’m impressed with the work so far. A lot more needs to be done.”
Enormous amount of time needed
The federal government has declared 19 Superfund sites in New Mexico over the years. The Española site is one of 14 remaining.
Injections of bacteria have cleaned up all but a small portion of the shallow plume, with most of the groundwater showing no more than 5 micrograms per liter of pollution, which meets EPA standards, said Anthony McGlown, the state Environment Department’s project manager.
The remainder of that plume is a concentrated spot near the source, McGlown said.
Clearing out the deep plume is going much slower, but the addition of carbon-based substances such as vegetable oil to bolster the bacteria has yielded promising results, said Blake Atkins, an EPA remedial branch chief.
Still, removing all the contaminants from the deep zone will take a long time, Atkins said, noting that it will be a few years before they even have solid data to forecast when the cleanup will be finished.
For roughly a decade, the EPA funded 90 percent of the cleanup, with New Mexico covering the remaining 10 percent. In 2019, the EPA declared enough progress had been made to pass the project to the state.
The EPA has shelled out about $11 million for the project. Since the Environment Department took over, it has spent about $500,000 a year on cleanup.
Overall, the polluted site has required an enormous amount of time to tackle.
Solvents were found in two municipal wells in 1989. Surveys revealed the wells’ pumps had spread the contamination through the aquifer.
It took a decade for the area to become a Superfund site and another decade for cleanup to start, and the work might go until 2038, spanning almost 40 years since the pollution’s discovery.
The pollutants have had incalculable public health effects, both in tainting drinking water and emitting volatile organic compounds — or VOCs — into buildings where people worked.
As officials described it, any health effects that occurred before they began assessing and cleaning up the plumes are prehistoric.
McGlown said it’s reasonable to assume that VOCs drifted into the buildings for years before regulators got involved, but no data was collected to show it.
“There probably was some historical exposure before we started monitoring,” McGlown said. “And that’s terrible, but we just don’t know.”
Atkins said the EPA has worked with health officials to assess the potential risks that certain levels of VOCs would have posed to people within those buildings. However, there’s no way to know what the actual exposure was, he added.
“That’s just getting into history that no one was looking [at],” Atkins said.
Preventing pollution
McGlown said cleaning up the shallow plume was given a higher priority because it emits more VOCs than the plume that’s deeper underground.
Since 2008, the state has monitored the occupied buildings near the polluted site to check for toxic vapors, McGlown said. No corrective action has been needed, and the state continues yearly checks, he added.
Although the shallow plume stretched to the Rio Grande, water samples that were tested showed no significant pollution, McGlown said, adding that it would be diluted in the river.
But a clean-water advocate said even trace amounts of toxic chemicals going into the water over a long period can be hazardous to wildlife.
“There’s a risk for it to bio-accumulate and move up the food chain,” said Rachel Conn, project director for Taos-based Amigos Bravos.
Conn was referring to how the amounts can magnify as the chemical absorbs into plants, and small fish ingest that vegetation, and larger fish eat those fish, and a bear consumes the bigger fish, and so on.
She cited the adage, Dilution is not the solution to pollution.
That’s especially true with the Rio Grande, which has been running low during the prolonged drought, Conn said. And much remains unknown about toxic chemicals and how they interact with the environment, other pollutants and the human body, she added.
“We’re constantly learning more,” Conn said. “And typically what we learn is that we are more vulnerable to lower and lower levels of toxic pollutants.”
Recently, the state Water Quality Control Commission adopted rules to give state agencies the authority to regulate “emerging contaminants” that aren’t officially listed as hazardous to public health and the environment, Conn said, adding that her group pushed for those new guidelines.
These pollutants can be released with no limits, treatments or monitoring, and often they’re determined to be toxic after contamination occurs, such as the Española plumes, Conn said.
With the industry constantly creating new chemical compounds, it’s vital to regulate them from the outset to prevent future Superfund sites, she said.
Nance, the EPA regional head, said the Española site is among many that illustrate the importance of avoiding extensive pollution.
Federal grant money is available through the recently passed infrastructure law to fund pollution prevention programs, which include counseling businesses, Nance said.
State Deputy Environment Secretary Rebecca Roose said a key part of prevention is instructing businesses on the rules and how they can operate without polluting.
“Our businesses want to be good stewards,” Roose said. “Sometimes they don’t have the information … to manage their facility and manage these chemicals in a way that’s most effective.”
