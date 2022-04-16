The deadly McBride Fire burning in Ruidoso remained zero percent contained Saturday morning, but evacuations were lifted for some areas near the 6,195-acre blaze, according to the New Mexico Fire Information website.
The 4-day-old fire in Gavilan Canyon had burned 207 structures and killed two people as of Saturday morning, the website states. It adds that 299 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze.
Parts of Ruidoso, a woodsy village of about 8,000 residents near Lincoln National Forest, remained without power or gas service Saturday, the website states. Saturday's forecast in the Ruidoso area called for temperatures in the mid-70s and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The cause of the McBride Fire is under investigation.
Elsewhere in New Mexico, the 7,371-acre Hermits Peak Fire near Las Vegas was 46 percent contained as of Saturday morning — up from 33 percent a daily earlier — according to New Mexico Fire Information.
"Fire activity increased along the northern edge of the fire perimeter Friday and Saturday," an update states. "This became the most active area on the fire and the focus of firefighting efforts."
The blaze was sparked April 6 by spot fires resulting from a wind-blown controlled burn. Evacuation orders remained for San Ignacio, County Road A3A, Cañoncito and Pendaries Village. Similar orders for some other areas near the blaze have been lifted.
Winds of 30 to 40 mph were expected in the area, according to New Mexico Fire Information.
The response to the Hermits Peak Fire involves 527 personnel.
Less than 20 miles north of the McBride Fire, the Nogal Canyon Fire was 4 percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to New Mexico Fire Information.
It had grown to 433 acres since it was sparked Tuesday by downed power lines, burning 14 structures, according to the website. Ninety firefighting personnel were involved in the response.
Nogal Canyon remained under an evacuation order Saturday. The temperature was in the 70s, with winds of 7 to 15 mph.
"Lighter winds this morning will enable helicopters to assist with extinguishing hotspots along the eastern edge of the fire," according to Saturday's update.
