The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire is still baring its teeth — and with hotter, drier and windier weather approaching, it could take yet another bite out of Northern New Mexico.
The blaze, now at 312,057 acres, is 46 percent contained. Nearly 3,100 personnel are assigned to the fire, which began in early April after a prescribed burn went awry and later was joined by a fire originating in Calf Canyon in San Miguel County.
Fire officials, who this week predicted tougher days ahead even as they made progress against the massive fire, saw their predictions come true in places Thursday as areas on the southwestern side of the blaze — easily visible from the Pecos Canyon area and Santa Fe — got hotter between East Bear Creek and Ruidoso Ridge.
Another 100-acre spot fire was reported near Barillas Peak, also in the southwestern corner of the blaze.
Operations section chief Alex McBath said crews were on both sites and said he expected the fire to be held in check.
But McBath cautioned the tougher weather conditions make it likely people will see more smoke over the weekend, often in the afternoons.
"These critical fire weather environmental factors are really important," McBath said. "About 2 o'clock every afternoon, they come into alignment and we see a lot of fire behavior. That's the time when firefighters have to be at their safest."
Operations section chief Jayson Coil said managers will know more about how well their containment lines were constructed once higher winds arrive.
"We don’t feel good about our lines," he said, "until they’ve had one of those tests."
The fire's activity on its western flanks mean some areas of San Miguel County — Holy Ghost through Cow Creek and Upper and Lower Colonias — will remain on "go" evacuation status. The eastern Santa Fe County community of Dalton Canyon also has evacuated.
But for many areas of the fire, it's homecoming week. Big chunks of the fire area, particularly in the north, have been taken off a "go" status and N.M. 518 is open from Taos to Las Vegas, N.M.
Fire officials said they're confident they will continue to make progress, but with higher temperatures and stronger winds forecast through the weekend, nothing is certain. High winds, they said, could limit the help they get from aircraft that drop water and fire retardant.
"Moving forward, it's unlikely we'll have the same level of [air] support," said Coil. "We're doing everything to make sure we're prepared for the potential of high winds and the limitations those winds bring."
John Chester, the operations section chief for the area of the fire near the Pecos Canyon area, warned it's likely people will see increased smoke as fire burns closer to control lines, attributing that likelihood not only to warmer temperatures but lowered relative humidity.