Santa Fe County is making progress in separate settlement agreements with four Northern New Mexico pueblos that seek to resolve long-standing disputes over rights of way on county-maintained roads within tribal boundaries.
Work on some of the agreements is further along, and other issues still must be resolved, County Attorney Gregory Shaffer told the Board of County Commissioners while giving an information-only update on the settlements Tuesday.
The settlements with the pueblos of Nambe, Pojoaque, San Ildefonso and Tesuque establish the rights of way for some 34 miles of county-maintained roads, which have sparked disputes between the pueblos and non-Native residents who live on private property surrounded by tribal land.
The roadway issue threatened to derail a regional Pojoaque Basin water system, part of the settlement in the long-running federal Aamodt water-rights litigation. County commissioners had passed a resolution to withhold funding for the project until the roadway disputes were resolved.
At the time, county officials called the settlements a "reasonable compromise" in the decades-old issue.
The pueblos of Nambe, Pojoaque and Tesuque all received or will receive varying financial payments under the settlements. The agreement with San Ildefonso calls for the construction of new roads within the pueblo’s boundaries. But the pueblo will not receive any money under the proposed deal.
While a contractor is nearly done installing rebar with aluminum caps along the proposed rights of way in Nambe Pueblo, survey work in the pueblo of Tesuque has been delayed, Shaffer said.
"This is the settlement agreement with the smallest mileage of county-maintained road by far, and it’s also the settlement agreement, for different reasons, that is probably furtherest behind in terms of work in the field," he said about Tesuque, adding "our surveyor identified problems with the BIA [Bureau of Indian Affairs] surveys in the area."
Shaffer told the board the county's contractor is "actively working" to resolve the issue.
"I really appreciate that we're trying to move this forward as expeditiously as is reasonable," said County Commissioner Anna Hamilton.
